Oscars to bring back all 23 categories for the 2023 live telecast from Hollywood

02 Dec 2022 12:14 PM

Eshita Srinivas

After considerable criticism from within the organisation over the decision to scrap eight categories – the Oscars has noted that the upcoming 2023 show will return to its traditional format. Here’s all about it.

For cinema lovers across the globe, watching the Oscars is a time-honoured tradition. Considered the most prestigious in the global entertainment industry, the awards celebrate technical and artistic excellence through various categories. However, earlier this year The Academy announced that it would do away with a few. This didn’t sit well with moviegoers and experts within the organisation, leading to a backlash. Multiple media sources have now reported that the Chief Executive Bill Kramer has confirmed the ceremony would reinstate its traditional format for the 2023 edition.

Oscars 2023 will go live from Ovation Hollywood

Last year, the Oscars – in a bid to cut short the screening time to under three hours – presented a few categories off air. This included Original Score, Makeup and Hairstyling, Film Editing, Documentary Short, Animated Short, Live-Action Short, Production Design, and Sound. The Academy chose to present the awards during the red carpet instead, later editing highlight clips of the winners’ speeches into the show.

This led to considerable criticism for demoting several vital categories and undervaluing the related professions. Prominent figures like Jane Campion, Steven Spielberg, Denis Villeneuve, and Guillermo Del Toro chimed in with their disapproval as well. Later, an open letter by prominent professionals – several professionals including James Cameron and Kathleen Kennedy, stated that the plan would do irreparable damage to the Oscars’ reputation. Not to mention, the plan failed to fulfil its purpose – with the show clocking in 3 hours and 40 minutes.

With Kramer – who has noted his own desire to do away with the changes several times – coming into the picture this year in June, this has swiftly been overturned. After numerous discussions with fellow academy leaders, he stated, “We want to see all disciplines equitably acknowledged on the show. That is our goal. There are many ways to do that. And we’re working that through with ABC right now,” as per a report by The Los Angeles Times.

India TV reports that the 2023 telecast will go live on March 12 from Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood via ABC. Popular American television anchor Jimmy Kimmel will host the ceremony for the third time, addressing over 200 territories worldwide. This show will mark the 95th edition of the Academy Awards ceremony. With all categories reinstated, the show is slated to be longer than last year.

Eshita is a food, alcohol, travel, and entertainment writer who spends her days thinking of the next big trend to write about. She’s a communication graduate with bylines in Conde Nast Traveller India, GQ India, Deccan Herald, and Girls Buzz. When not at work, you’re likely to find her hunting for a good read or charting out the perfect itinerary for a solo trip across Asia.

   
