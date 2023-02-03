‘Big Bet 2’ to ‘The Glory 2’: The most popular K-dramas making a comeback in 2023

While we love the larger-than-life theatrical experience of Marvel and DC movies, it’s time to pass the baton to Korean dramas and films for their intriguing plotlines, exquisite locations and of course, the gorgeous cast. K-dramas have taken over the world, with OTT giants like Netflix and Disney+ splurging huge sums to produce shows for mass consumption.

Thanks to ground-breaking shows like Squid Game, Hellbound, Snowdrop and All of Us Are Dead, the curiosity around K-dramas rose rampantly, and now, there’s no looking back. With never-seen-before plots, spine-chilling moments and whatnot, the new genre in drama is ruling the entertainment space.

For those waiting to familiarise themselves with K-dramas, 2023 has a lot to offer you. As for K-drama regulars who are waiting for sequels of their go-to shows, this year has you covered as well.

New instalments of popular K-drama series are gearing up for release, so we recommend you get your watchlist ready. Deep dive into Philippines’ casino world with Big Bet 2 or witness the battles on Jeju Island in the sequel of Island. Remember the fantasy drama Arthdal Chronicles? The series is also making a comeback four years after its release in 2019. Not to forget the revenge drama The Glory, in which Song Hye-kyo was all set to take down her bullies. The second season will answer many questions following the first instalment’s cliffhanger ending.

In short, there is a lot in store for you. So, snuggle in the cosy corner of your home on weekends as you binge-watch these highly awaited sequels in the coming months. We’ve curated a list of the best K-dramas making a comeback in 2023. Mark your calendars!

(Hero and Feature image credits: IMDb)

These K-dramas are making a comeback in 2023