Quentin Tarantino to launch 7 uncut scenes from “Pulp Fiction” as NFTs

Director Quentin Tarantino is said to release uncut scenes from his award-winning and iconic film Pulp Fiction as NFTs.

According to CNBC’s report, Tarantino is ready to auction seven uncut scenes from Pulp Fiction as NFTs (nonfungible tokens). In addition to this, he will also be auctioning a few original handwritten scripts from the 1994 movie along with exclusive audio commentary from Tarantino himself. All of this will be digitally auctioned on NFT marketplace OpenSea. While these clips will be highly desirable considering the movie’s success and prestige in the film industry, only the owner of the NFT will have access to it. As per how NFTs function, blockchain technology focusses on exclusivity and privacy. So yes, only one Pulp Fiction superfan will have access to the clips.

Pulp Fiction was Director Quentin Tarantino’s second feature film starring John Travolta and Samuel L Jackson. Back in 1995, the movie won Tarantino and co-writer Roger Avary an Oscar for Best Screenplay, too. Quentin Tarantino commented, “I’m excited to be presenting these exclusive scenes from Pulp Fiction to my fans”. Secret Network and Secret NFTs are almost like they’re reserved for insiders. It’s a great way of connecting fans and artists. These ‘secret NFTS’ are a great medium to protect the exclusivity and identity of the owner.

There isn’t an official comment on what would be the starting bid for the NFT but considering celebrity or pop-culture associated NFTs often drive in major financial figures, we’re expecting an easy seven-figure. Tarantino will comment on these NFTs on a panel at the NFT NYC conference, alongside Mike Novogratz, a crypto investor and founder and CEO of Galaxy Digital.

All images: Courtesy IMDB

Read the original article here.