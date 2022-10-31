Who is the richest ‘Dubai Bling’ cast member and why are they so popular?

Dubai Bling is a Netflix reality show featuring cast members who are among the high-net-worth individuals from the glamorous city of UAE.

The show follows the format of the acclaimed Bling Empire, which documents the lives of ultra-rich Asians living in the US, including Anna Shay and Christine Chiu.

Dubai Bling has 10 main cast members — Ebraheem Al Samadi, Loujain Adada, Kris Fade, Brianna Fade, DJ Bliss, Diva Dee, Farhana Bodi, Zeina Khoury, Lojain Omran and Safa Siddiqui.

Netflix, in a press release in September 2022, said, “This high-value production docu-soap follows 10 Arab millionaires who are living their wildest dreams in the Bling City, Dubai.”

However, according to Arabian Business, only four cast members — Al Samadi, Adada, Kris and Brianna Fade — are actual millionaires. The publication reports that the rest of the Dubai Bling cast’s net worth is around USD 180,000 and USD 800,000 only.

Nevertheless, the show features the ultra-plush lives of the fabulous elite of the Arab world, with men and women dripping in luxury labels and precious jewels. Full of drama, awkward confrontations, luxurious mansions and outings, fashion events and much more, the reality show is definitely an entertaining watch.

The eight-episode first season of the show premiered on 27 October.

Here are all the details about the cast of Dubai Bling and how rich they are

Ebraheem Al Samadi

Al Samadi is the richest member of the Dubai Bling cast by net worth.

Entrepreneur reports that Al Samadi started his business at age 14 by selling items online from his mother’s home in Florida, US.

Today, he is the owner of Forever Rose, which sells “flowers which last up to 3 years without water and sunlight and available in 34 colours.” He bought the company in 2015 and took the business from USD 1 million to USD 21 million in the following year.

According to Arabian Business, his representatives have said that he is worth USD 50 million. Documents available to Arabian Business reveal he is a shareholder in many of Forever Rose brands.

The publication also revealed he is the CEO of the Al Samadi Group, which has a 100-percent ownership in nine companies, including eight that are under the Forever Rose brand.

An active Instagrammer, Al Samadi is known as ‘The Blooming Man’ on the social media platform. He shares posts featuring his luxurious lifestyle, including his travels to places such as Amalfi, Portofino, Milan and Turkey.

Loujain Adada

Adada is a California-born Lebanese model whose estimated net worth according to Arabian Business is USD 3.8 million. As such, she is the richest woman and the second-richest cast member on Dubai Bling.

Adada is a former TV presenter. She was married to the late Saudi billionaire businessman Walid Juffali and has two daughters. Her wedding to Juffali was a major event and was held in Venice, Italy. It reportedly cost USD 10 million.

Loujain wore a diamond necklace that was worth USD 3 million and a dress by Chanel.

Kris Fade

Fade is an Australian of Lebanese descent. A popular media personality in Dubai, he is the host of The Kris Fade Show, a radio programme that is aired on Virgin Radio Dubai.

According to a 2019 profile of him on CNN, Fade’s show draws over 1 million listeners daily. He is also the founder of Fade Fit Kids, which makes healthy food for children.

According to Arabian Business, Fade, along with his second wife Brianna, are worth USD 1.2 million.

Brianna Fade

The wedding of Kris to Brianna was announced by Netflix during the cast reveal for the show in September 2022.

“Kris is entering a new chapter of his life with bride-to-be Brianna Ramirez. Can Kris and Brianna balance the demands of wedding planning, raising a family and managing their wild work schedules, without alienating their friends?” Netflix said.

They married at Dubai’s Ritz Carlton in March 2022, with other cast members of the show in attendance. Thus, by the time the show aired, the two were married. The extravagant wedding ceremony has been featured in the first season of Dubai Bling.

Brianna works alongside Kris to build the Fade Fit business empire, which she co-owns. As the brand manager of the company, she has been instrumental in its success.

DJ Bliss

DJ Bliss is the stage name of Marwan Parham Al Awadhi. He is incredibly popular in the UAE and has been a major name in the famous nightlife scene in the Middle East for more than a decade.

He has co-produced with Grammy-winner Wyclef Jean and has released his own compilation album titled The Projects.

With close to 100,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel, DJ Bliss posts vlogs about his extravagant lifestyle and those of others. Everything — from supercars, such as Bugatti, to private jets — is featured on his YouTube channel.

He also posts videos showcasing his projects as a DJ, travels and friendships with some of the most world-renowned celebrities, including Lilly Singh, Will Smith, Nicki Minaj and Jennifer Lopez.

Diva Dee

Diva Dee’s real name is Danya Mohammed. Married to DJ Bliss, she is a popular socialite and social media influencer.

Like DJ Bliss, Dee has a YouTube channel, too, which features the work of make-up artists, her travels and her family.

She is also a successful entrepreneur and reportedly has several brand endorsements such as Bambini Fashions, Mahallati Jewellery and Gucci.

Unlike most of the cast members, Dee is an Emirati by ethnicity. She is very candid about her life. In a 2020 post on Instagram, celebrating her wedding to DJ Bliss five years ago, she said that she knew only “50 of the 600 guests that attended” the event.

Farhana Bodi

Bodi has had a multicultural upbringing. She was born in India and raised in South Africa. The social media influencer has been living in Dubai since 2008.

According to Netflix, Bodi is a fashionista who loves exquisite events and jet-set holidays. She is the founder of the event and lifestyle brand, I Woman of the World.

“No stranger to drama, can Farhana keep the social circle on the side when the phones are down and there are no more filters to hide behind?” Netflix writes about her in the cast reveal press release.

Bodi has over 1.5 million followers on Instagram, and her feed is all about her tastes in fashion and the high life. From pictures of her posing in the finest clothes and accessories by luxury fashion brands to videos of her sashaying down the runway, her social media is all about her flamboyant lifestyle.

She is also the mother of a six-year-old son, whom she shares with her ex-partner, Heroies Havewalla, the product developer of the cryptocurrency, Goldpesa.

Zeina Khoury

One of the most prominent entrepreneurs on the show, Khoury is the CEO and chief growth officer of a luxury property company, High Mark Real Estate.

A graduate of the London Business School, Khoury is based in Dubai and has an active social life.

She left her home country, Lebanon, in 2006 because of the political unrest and began her career in real estate by working at a company involved in the development of the five-star hotel Palazzo Versace Dubai.

Now at High Mark Real Estate, she is involved in the management of high-end properties for Palazzo Versace Dubai and D1 Tower, among other properties.

“Zeina Khoury may play hard, but she works harder. Zeina left Lebanon, driven by ambitions for greatness, and went on to become the CEO of a thriving luxury real estate empire. Bold and beautiful, Zeina is the link connecting the social circle together – can they all stay on her good side?” Netflix said about her.

Lojain Omran

Omran has over 10 million Instagram followers, making her one of the most famous faces on Dubai Bling. She is among the most followed celebrities on the social media platform. Besides her fashionable life, Omran also shares inspirational life quotes with her followers.

She is a Saudi Arabian media personality, who is a renowned name in the Kingdom’s television programmes such as Ya Hala and Good Morning Arabs!

Before starting in television, Omran was a banker and worked for financial institutions such as Citibank. The success of her television career also earned Omran spots in several ‘power’ lists, including ‘The Top 100 Arab Celebrities’ list by Forbes Middle East which ranked her 55th in 2017.

Her sister, Aseel Omran, is an established actress and the face of Dior and L’Oreal Paris Middle East.

Safa Siddiqui

Safa Siddiqui is an Iraqi-British social media influencer and fashion designer. Her husband, Fahad Siddiqui, is an Indian businessman.

Time Out Dubai reports that Safa has launched a collection with Chinese fast-fashion retailer SHEIN.

In her profile, Netflix said that Siddiqui is “a housewife with ambitions to bring her chic and unusual fashion designs to life with her own collection.”

Her husband, who is reportedly the managing director of Rise General Trading LLC and an executive director in his family’s business in Mumbai, supports her entrepreneurial dreams.

(Main image: Screenshot/Netflix/YouTube; Featured image: Lojain Omran/@lojain_omran/Instagram)