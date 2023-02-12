13 most romantic lines from movies to get you in the Valentine’s mood

From Love Actually to Addams Family, these are some of the most romantic lines from movies to usher in Valentine’s Day.

As Valentine’s Day is almost upon us, we’ve decided to take a trip down film memory lane and revisit some of the most iconic romantic lines from movies. As the team was brainstorming about which ones to include, we actually realised that there was a lot, so we picked out what we thought were some of the best. We hope this gets you in the Valentine’s mood, and if not, well… maybe go watch Jackass or something.

“But for now, let me say, without hope or agenda, just because it’s Christmas—(and at Christmas you tell the truth) to me, you are perfect.” – From Love Actually

People have debated whether the dude from Walking Dead going to Kieira Knightey’s house and holding up the cue cards was creepy or romantic. We are obviously for the latter. Look, the man wasn’t trying to steal her away as if he was Lancelot seducing Guinevere or something (please someone get that literary reference). It was just him finally coming clean and telling her he loves her… Okay, it might have been awkward afterwards when they all met up (a reminder that the dude she married was his best friend). Also, what was it like when he finally got a girlfriend and he had to tell her about this whole cardboard thing? I guess that’s why films just end at “happily ever after”.

“I’m also just a girl standing in front of a boy, asking him to love her.” – Notting Hill

It’s usually the guy who makes the passionate speech to win the girl back, which is what makes this so unique. Julia Roberts’ Anna Scott is the one who says this line, simply delivered without any gusto whatsoever but with slightly teary eyes. But that’s what makes it so memorable. It was simple yet it succeeded in shooting Hugh Grant’s William straight through the heart despite his initial very polite and very British refusal. Who can resist Julia Roberts anyway?

“But mostly I hate the way I don’t hate you / Not even close, not even a little bit, not even at all ” – 10 Things I Hate About You

This modern retelling of Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew was ingeniously made into a high school drama that has since endured in many forms like Tumblr gifs. But the most memorable moment from the film is Kat’s iconic poem, brilliantly acted out by Julia Stiles, where she starts off almost menacingly before slowly breaking apart as she reaches the end of this nine-line poem. Also, the film features a young Heath Ledger. Who doesn’t want to watch a young Heath Ledger?

“In another life, I would have really liked just doing laundry and taxes with you.” – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Aside from being the best multiverse film in the past few years (sorry, Marvel), Everything Everywhere All At Once may also be the best multiverse romance there is. Ke Huy Quan and Michelle Yeoh are a match made in heaven, and their portrayal of a multiversal couple is nothing short of magic. The film is chaotic and action-packed and that makes this line hit a little harder, because through all of that, domesticity would have been bliss for them.

“I love you in every universe.” – Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness

Yes, the aforementioned title is the better multiverse film, but that doesn’t mean the Doctor Strange sequel didn’t have its own romantic moment. Case in point: Stephen Strange being destined to fall in love but never be able to stay with Christine. They’re simply intersecting points in time and space meant to be together once and never again. The hurt is multiplied if you’ve watched the What If? episode with Strange.

“I love you 3000.” – Avengers Endgame

Yes, this list is “the most romantic lines from movies”, but I couldn’t pass up including this because a.) paternal love is still love and b.) I’m a nerd. Morgan Stark’s cute line to her father would be the line that fans would recite in the emotional aftermath of Endgame, thus becoming iconic. Add the fact that Robert Downey Jr. revealed it’s an actual line one of his children said to him and it will hit you even harder in the feels.

“I wish I knew how to quit you.” – Brokeback Mountain

But of course Heath Ledger is on this list twice and is still the recipient of this line said by Jack Twist, played by Jake Gyllenhaal (who has admitted he is only the second-greatest Gyllenhaal). The line, of course, is preceded by a lot of cursing from an extremely angry Jack because he and Ledger’s Ennis didn’t spend their lives together. This, of course, is then shortly followed by (spoiler alert) Jack’s death. Eesh.

“I love that you get cold when it’s 71 degrees out. I love that it takes you an hour and a half to order a sandwich. I love that you get a little crinkle above your nose when you’re looking at me like I’m nuts. I love that after I spend the day with you, I can still smell your perfume on my clothes. And I love that you are the last person I want to talk to before I go to sleep at night. And it’s not because I’m lonely, and it’s not because it’s New Year’s Eve. I came here tonight because when you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible” – When Harry Met Sally

Rob Reiner as director, Nora Ephron as screenwriter, and Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan as the two leads; Harry Met Sally is rom-com paradise, so it’s no surprise it’s on this list. While the diner scene is iconic, Harry’s declaration of love for Sally towards the end of the film is something that hasn’t gotten its due recognition. Billy Crystal’s portrayal of Harry passionately telling Meg Ryan’s Sally just how much he loves her while the people around down count down the New year is something we all wish would happen to us. One can only dream.

“You were my new dream.” / “And you were mine.” – Tangled

Tangled is my favourite Disney film of all time and I have no idea if I can coherently explain just how simple yet utterly feels-inducing this line is. A rogue thief who wanted nothing but gold and only thought of himself now suddenly realising—while he’s literally dying by the way—that all he wants now is to be with this girl? And this girl wanting to be free from the tower that’s imprisoned her and to see the world now realising all she wants is him all while cradling him as his life slowly slips away? Okay, I need a moment.

“I’m not a smart man but I know what love is.” – Forrest Gump

A debate has been continuously raging on whether Jenny was a horrible person or not (I’m for the latter. These screenshots from Reddit explain why very well), but what everyone can agree on is that Forrest loved her unconditionally. For most of his life, Forrest really just did whatever was asked of him (“Run, Forrest, run!”), but this was the one moment where he took a chance at getting something he wanted—and sadly, still didn’t get it, at least not until near the end of the movie.

“I love you.” / “I know.” – Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back

In any other context, this would be a horrible response to someone telling you they love you for the first time. But say it to any Star Wars fan and you’ll make them swoon. Han and Leia’s love story is one for the ages, and while it did spawn an emo Vader-wannabe, seeing the two of them together, whether it was in the original trilogy or in Episode VII, always made fans feel giddy.

“What is it you want, Mary? What do you want? You want the moon? Just say the word, and I’ll throw a lasso around it and pull it down.” It’s a Wonderful Life

This film has become a holiday classic, and if you haven’t watched it, you’re missing out. George Bailey loses the will to live after a string of misfortunes causing the angel, Clarence, to intervene. But before that happens, Clarence reviews George’s life. This line was said by George on the fateful day he got reacquainted with his future wife, Mary, right before they also saw the house they would end up living in.

“I would die for her. I would kill for her. Either way, what bliss.” – The Addams Family

While many have rightfully raved about Netflix’s Wednesday and Luis Guzmán and Catherine Zeta-Jones’ portrayals of Gomez and Morticia, let’s not forget the original Addams Family featuring the iconic performances of Raul Julia and Anjelica Huston as the macabre couple. Gomez, in whatever iteration, has always been smitten by his wife (for good reason). But there was something about Julia’s performance that gave Gomez a dash of suaveness, and this line pretty much encapsulates Gomez to a tee.