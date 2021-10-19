5 scary movies to stream right now on Netflix Hong Kong

With Halloween just around the corner, there’s no better time to indulge in a horror movie marathon at home. While the genre is often reduced to a bunch of guilty pleasure productions, there is plenty of cinematic excellence to be found in horror movies, especially when innovation meets the classic horror tropes that keep us glued to the screen.

Whether it’s something nostalgic, macabre, supernatural, gory or just eerie and generally upsetting, we got you covered with a selection of horror movies to stream on Netflix Hong Kong this spooky season.

Thai supernatural slasher film The Maid, directed by Lee Thongkham, premiered on Netflix in July 2020

5 Horror Movies to Watch This Halloween

His House

The scariest movie on this list, Remi Weekes’ His House combines a powerful story, that of two South Sudanese refugees that relocate to England after escaping war, with a set of twisty and macabre events that make for a stylish horror debut.

Fear Street (Part One, Two and Three)

If you’re looking for a Halloween marathon, Netflix’s Fear Street trilogy is a nostalgia-soaked treat. While the movies are not frightening per se, the story is strong and makes good use of horror tropes that lover of the genre will definitely appreciate.

No One Gets Out Alive

Based on the 2014 novel of the same name, the movie follows Ambar, an undocumented Mexican immigrant in search of the American Dream. Soon after her arrival, the dilapidated boarding house where she’s staying turns into a haunted prison.

Cam

From the producer of Get Out (arguably the best horror movie of the past 15 years), Cam explores the dark side of webcam porn through a gripping and terrifying story that goes beyond the digital universe.

The Maid

From the music to the setting — a haunted royal mansion — Thai supernatural production The Maid has all the elements of a successful slasher movie. Get ready for a long series of jump scares and encounters with supernatural inhabitants.

Watch here.