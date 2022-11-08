Netflix has announced a second season of The Watcher, an eerie true crime drama based on a real story. This series helmed by Ryan Murphy blew up on the streaming platform shortly after its release on October 13 2022. It left audiences intrigued and spooked by its depiction of the unsolved mystery, which is centred on a sinister stranger who terrorises a New Jersey family with anonymous letters after they move into a new neighbourhood.

Netflix Global TV head Bela Bajaria released an official statement confirming a season 2 of The Watcher, alongside the news that its other top-performing series DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has also been renewed for two more instalments. She said, “Audiences can’t take their eyes off Monster and The Watcher. The creative team of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan on Monster along with Eric Newman on The Watcher are masterful storytellers who captivated audiences all over the world. The back-to-back force of these two series is due to Ryan’s distinct original voice which created cultural sensations and we are thrilled to continue telling stories in the Monster and Watcher universes.”

More about The Watcher and the upcoming second season

Plot of The Watcher season 1

The Watcher stars Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale as the Brannock couple who move into their dream house in New Jersey. The sprawling estate, 657 Boulevard, located in a posh neighbourhood, was originally a colonial mansion with a dark history.

Shortly after their arrival, the new owners begin receiving creepy letters from an anonymous person who calls himself ‘The Watcher’. The series follows this couple as they make sense of what is happening while trying to uncover the identity of this shadowy figure, during their stay in the house which — as they later discover — has a shockingly bloody past.

The Watcher season 2: cast, plot and release date

Watts and Cannavale are set to return as the owners of the estate. Fans also want the return of uber-popular Jennifer Coolidge, who plays a power-hungry realtor Karen Calhoun.

According to The Watcher true story, the original owners of the estate, the Broaddus family, sold the property five years after its purchase. The new owners shifted into the house in 2019 and never received any letters from ‘The Watcher’. However, the new season’s plotlines may be worked on as per developments in the real case.

There is no confirmation yet on the release date by the streaming giant, but it is speculated that the next season of this thrilling mini-series may be dropped by the end of 2023.

What prompted Netflix to create a second season of The Watcher?

Audiences loved Murphy’s creation as the mini-series became the most-watched series on Netflix within the first week of its release. It had around 125.01 million viewing hours and is now the second most-watched series in the English language.

