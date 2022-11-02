14 thrilling serial killer K-dramas that will keep you hooked

Top-notch action scenes, gritty storytelling and superb fight sequences are a few reasons crime-related K-dramas are watched so avidly. These are not just mindless slasher dramas, but the makers ensure they create content of substance for their global fans. Complex plots, in-depth character analysis and a terrific background score are trademarks of these serial killer K-dramas.

Are you a bit saturated with all the mushy romantic K-dramas and need a change in your viewing palate? Then waste no time and peruse our selection of some of the best Korean serial killer dramas. Moreover, Somebody is releasing on Netflix on 18 November, which gives us a good enough reason to look back at the best shows from the subgenre.

Helmed by Jung Ji Woo, Somebody casts prominent names like Kim Young Kwang as Sung Yun Oh, Kang Hae Lim as Som and Kim Yong Ji as Mok Won. The creators have given a snazzy spin to the 2000 Hollywood classic, American Psycho, starring Christian Bale who is an investment banker but doubles as a ruthless serial killer.

In the South Korean psychological thriller series, Som is a techie who develops a dating app called Somebody. However, she gets pulled into a murder investigation in which her app becomes an important link to the murders.



While you await the release of Somebody, get your binge game on with these hit serial killer K-dramas. However, we must warn you these are not for the faint-hearted.

While Mouse (2021) will grip you with its plot twists and psychological mind games, Beyond Evil (2021) will take you on a cat-and-mouse chase as the leads hunt down the serial killer. For those who would love a dash of sci-fi can, watch Tunnel (2017), which explores time travel along with unravelling a murder mystery.

Check our complete list on K-dramas to watch!

Here are some of the best K-dramas about serial killers to watch

