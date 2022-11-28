Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin welcome baby boy

South Korean actors Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin are now proud parents to a baby boy.

On 27 November 2022, Son’s agency announced that the couple welcomed a healthy boy, their first child, earlier in the day.

“Son Ye Jin gave birth to a son today. Both the mother and child are in good health,” the agency said.

Son Ye-Jin had confirmed her pregnancy months ago

Son confirmed her pregnancy on 27 June via a post on Instagram.

“Today, I would like to share with you some cautious and happy news. A new life has come to us,” read a loosely translated text of Son’s Korean-language post.

Son added there are both “worries and excitement” and that she is feeling the changes in her body as the days progress.

She promised to “protect the precious life that has come to us.”

Her post was accompanied with a picture of flowers.

Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin got married in March

Son and Hyun first met on the sets of the 2018 movie The Negotiation. They are best known for starring as the lead pair in the 2019 smash hit K-drama Crash Landing on You.

The two got married on 31 March in a private ceremony in Seoul. In this case, too, Son was the first to announce their impending wedding, which she did in February by posting a picture of a miniature wedding dress.

The couple’s wedding pictures were shared by Hyun’s agency Vast Entertainment. The pictures revealed that they had dressed up in two beautiful attires on their big day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VAST엔터테인먼트 (@vast.ent)

On the work front, Hyun starred in the box office hit Confidential Assignment 2 (2022) where he reprised his role of a North Korean detective who is sent to South Korea to capture a criminal.

Son played one of the three main leads in the drama Thirty-Nine (2022) alongside Jeon Mi-do and Kim Ji-hyun. The drama revolves around the lives of three women who are about to turn 40.

(Main and Featured images: VAST/@vast.ent/Instagram)