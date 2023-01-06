‘Stranger Things’ star Noah Schnapp comes out as gay on TikTok

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp, who essays the role of teenager Will Byers in the acclaimed sci-fi TV show, has come out as gay in a TikTok video he posted on 5 January 2023.

The news comes after the popular Netflix show rolled out the penultimate season 4 on 27 March 2022, where Will is also a closeted gay character secretly in love with his friend Mike (Finn Wolfhard).

Here are all the details about Noah Schnapp coming out as gay on social media

Schnapp takes to TikTok to come out as gay

Schnapp posted a video on his TikTok account and wrote, “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know.’”

In the video, he is seen lip-syncing to a different audio clip which says, “You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious. Quite frankly, will never be that serious.”

The caption to the post read, “I guess I’m more similar to Will than I thought.”

Schnapp on Will’s identity in Stranger Things

The actor’s coming out video comes after Stranger Things confirmed that Will Byers is actually homosexual. Schnapp had said, “‘It was always kind of there, but you never really knew, is it just him growing up slower than his friends?’ Schnapp said. ‘Now that he’s gotten older, they made it a very real, obvious thing. Now it’s 100% clear that he is gay and he does love Mike.’”

For long, Will’s sexual orientation has been an open-ended discussion among fans which reached a peak during a heated argument when Mike said, “It’s not my fault you don’t like girls.”

In the second-last episode of season 4 volume two of this Netflix series, Will tries to open up about his feelings to Mike but hides them under the garb of speaking on behalf of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown). He tells Mike that she never had him around her and that she feels different around others.

About Stranger Things season 5

While the release date of Stranger Things season 5 is yet to be announced, a 2023 or 2024 premiere has been predicted.

However, some updates have been revealed. The makers released the name of the pilot episode of the season finale — “Chapter One: The Crawl” — which is helmed by the co-creators, Matt and Ross Duffer.

