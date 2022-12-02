The character posters for HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ just dropped

Joel, Ellie, Tommy, Tess, Marlene. The individual character posters for HBO’s The Last of Us have dropped and we’re ready to get our hearts broken again.

HBO’s The Last of Us is one of the most anticipated shows of next year, which by the way is only a month from now. The trailer gave us a glimpse of what to expect and the show seems to have stuck very close to its source material. This most likely is in no small part because of Neil Druckmann, the writer and director of the games who also served as a writer on the show. To amp up the excitement/prepare fans for the inevitable feels, HBO has dropped posters that feature each of the show’s individual characters.

The Last of Us character posters give us a good look at Joel, Ellie, Tommy, Tess, and more

For those that have never played the game or don’t know what it’s about, The Last of Us takes place in a post-apocalyptic world that’s ravaged by a viral mutated fungus that transforms people into monstrous creatures. Joel, played by Pedro Pascal in the series, is a smuggler and recluse who is still recovering from a tragic event. He is tasked with escorting a teenager named Ellie, played by Bella Ramsey, across the US to a safe haven. Along the way, the duo form an unbreakable bond.

Anyone who’s played the games knows that viewers are in for one heck of an emotional time. While only time will tell if the series lives up to the games, these posters certainly have gotten our hopes up. Hopefully, the show won’t disappoint.

The Last of Us premieres on HBO GO on January 16.