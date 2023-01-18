‘The Last of Us’: The best reactions from Twitter

HBO’s highly anticipated series premiered yesterday and, as expected, it broke a lot of hearts. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions to the first episode of The Last of Us.

Fans of the games know what was going to go down in the first episode of The Last of Us, and those who weren’t familiar with the games certainly got their dose of feels on Monday when the episode premiered. The video game adaptation, which is being hailed as one of the best in a slew of hit-and-misses, sits currently at a 98% on Rotten Tomatoes. But as much as critics are raving about it, there can sometimes be a disconnect between them and the audience at large.

Fortunately, everyone seems to agree that The Last of Us is a hit, or at least its first episode is.

Twitter reactions to The Last of Us premiere

The HBO series follows Joel, played by Pedro Pascal, a smuggler in a post-pandemic world who crosses paths with a young girl named Ellie, played by Bella Ramsey. The two embark on a dangerous and emotional journey that forces them to face their trauma and guilt together. The premiere episode introduces the two of these characters very well and also includes Joel’s own tragic heartbreak that would drive his arc for the rest of the series (those who’ve played the games already know).

While it’s only the beginning of the 10-episode journey, the first episode already made many audiences emotional. Fans of the games were also delighted (or at least as delighted as they could be while crying) to spot scenes lifted directly from the games. Generally, everyone loved how faithful the show seems to be sticking to its source material, and everyone is also gearing up for the eventual pain the next few episodes are going to bring. And trust me, there will be pain.

Here are some of the reactions to the show’s first episode on Twitter. Spoilers are ahead, so turn back now if you haven’t watched it yet.

People: How was the first episode of The Last of Us HBO Show? Me:

pic.twitter.com/kNMqa3UVAF — Joseph Moran (@MrBadBit) January 16, 2023

wild crazy insane bonkers left me speechless other adaptations wish they could #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/pTFVMyEWfa — amanda (@avatonin) January 16, 2023

Me playing The Last of Us in 2013 vs. watching The Last of Us in 2023 pic.twitter.com/J9swes9RLu — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) January 16, 2023

Me every 2 seconds when they recreate a scene from the video game frame for frame #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/d4OOiQ4C5H — [Meredith Grey] (@meredithgreypo) January 16, 2023

me watching the last of us and going “this happened in the game too” every 5 seconds pic.twitter.com/CBoYEb0lHS — ? (@ctrlvcrs) January 16, 2023

I’ve been a big The Last of Us fan for years and know the story beats, but nothing in the video game introduced such scary foreboding dread than the opening scene of the show. pic.twitter.com/Gl7js4NAI5 — AGG (@agg1987) January 17, 2023

Me watching the opening to #TheLastOfUs episode knowing what’s about to transpire pic.twitter.com/O70m4dSXf5 — Khaleb 🐝 (@Calebnavarette) January 16, 2023

that was one of the best first episodes of an adaptation i’ve ever seen #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/XEkB0rsy14 — mira | tlou era (@rhaelina) January 16, 2023

me knowing every single plot point for The Last of Us pretending to be shocked while watching each episode every week pic.twitter.com/JveptKKxpH — s (@dialofdestiny) January 15, 2023

can we talk about how good the camera work was in the truck scene?? #TheLastOfUspic.twitter.com/iUOv2Na1Fz — destiny ♡ ·˚ (@naomisavenue) January 16, 2023

(record scratch) so you're wondering how i met my dad #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/AdP7XrfhmF — Rachel Leishman (@RachelLeishman) January 17, 2023

Resident Evil I hope you’re watching – THAT is how you do it! 🙌🏻 #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/XS9RVaEPCS — HolsterTV (@HollieDieudonne) January 17, 2023

gay people trying to get out of boston on the last of us pic.twitter.com/Szu9gVVU0k — gabe bergado (@gabebergado) January 17, 2023

ellie when tess and joel see her infection test go positive #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/hB71Zk66nG — becs (@unruIyheartz) January 16, 2023

ellie and marlene in that one scene #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/C2LZ65cwUP — jasmine 🥀 (@fateandthefury) January 16, 2023

it’s the exact same scene i just got chills #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/NTsnn5HwoA — mira | tlou era (@rhaelina) January 16, 2023

#LastOfUsHBO my heart is filled. ❤️🥹Proper game adaptions can be done and can be done beautifully. — Josh Han (@TheJoshHan) January 16, 2023

New episodes of The Last of Us premieres every Monday at 9am on HBO GO and 9pm on HBO.