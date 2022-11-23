Review: Florence Pugh gives a spellbinding performance in period drama ‘The Wonder’

From playing Yelena Belova in Black Widow to Amy March in Little Women, British actor Florence Pugh is a versatile thespian with a rich tapestry of credits to her name. In The Wonder, we see Pugh playing an English nurse in this period drama which will make you question a multitude of things. There’s but a thin line between faith and truth and it’s blurry. Pugh’s character Lib traces this journey and tries to reach a climax. Netizens are already hooked on this psychological thriller drama streaming on Netflix and we’re wondering if it’ll set another record for Netflix. Read on for our movie review of The Wonder.

If you’re thinking it’s anything like The Good Nurse, which released on Netflix sometime back since Pugh’s character is that of a nurse, then you are highly mistaken. This period drama is anything but that. The film’s trailer begins on a voice note telling ‘It’s not your job to question us. You are here only to watch’. The menacing way the voice already states the job our protagonist has at her hands, sets the tone for the film.

The Wonder: Our review and what the movie is about

Set in Ireland, the film charts its course to the Great Famine and follows English nurse Lib (played by Florence Pugh), who has quite an eccentric task at hand. She is to observe an 11-year-old girl named Anna who claims to be surviving on ‘Manna from heaven’. The girl has not eaten anything in four months and says she feels full. While people from the local community deem Anna as a miracle, Lib refuses to believe the same as she puts her medical practices and theories to set. Both Lib and another nun observe Anna for eight hours a day alternately, to examine Anna’s claim. But here’s the catch, both cannot confer among themselves.

Chaos disrupts within the locals and Lib as she tries to unravel the mystery behind Anna’s prolonged fasting.

The Wonder: Is the film based on a true story?

Based on Emma Donoghue’s novel of the same name, The Wonder movie is about an 11-year-old girl named Anna who miraculously survived without food for months. The film and the book aren’t based on a true story, but are inspired from a series of phenomena called ‘the fasting girl’ that supposedly occurred during the 1500s. Donoghue’s novel is a coalescence of this phenomena that took place in the Victorian era.

Intrigued by our movie review of The Wonder? Well, tune into Netflix this week and watch this insanely good thriller film now.

Watch 'The Wonder' Here

(Main and Featured Images: IMDb)