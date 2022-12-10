‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ and 24 other upcoming movies to watch out for in 2023

Who doesn’t love watching (or rewatching) a well-made movie? Be it the stylish escapes in The Italian Job (2003), the consequential emotional turmoil in Whiplash (2014), or the eccentric protagonists in Parasite (2019), we humans have always been intrigued by movies and film culture. Such is their influence on us that each year, we eagerly look forward to an array of some of the most anticipated films. And 2023 is no different as it brings some of the best upcoming movies audiences worldwide have been waiting for.
The year 2022 truly entertained moviegoers to the fullest with rare but promising releases. From comedy and superhero films to horror and action movies like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Top Gun: Maverick, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Jurassic World: Dominion, the year has documented fantastic releases that have enthralled fans the world over.
Having said that, the upcoming movies in 2023 look equally promising. After all, films such as John Wick: Chapter 4, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, The Nun 2 and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One are enough to pique any movie buff’s interest.
And to help you pick the best cinematic experience, we have created a list of unmissable movies releasing in 2023. So get your calendar ready to hit the theatres or just cosy up on the couch at home and binge-watch these films while appreciating art, all at the same time.
Here are some of the best movies to look forward to in 2023
Directed by: Peyton Reed
Cast: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Jonathan Majors, Michelle Pfeiffer
Release date: 17 February
Synopsis: This 2023 movie is the third part of the Ant-Man and the Wasp franchise and features captivating adventures. Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Rudd) and Hope van Dyne/Wasp (Lilly), along with the latter’s parents, explore the Quantum Realm and come across interesting creatures. The journey takes them beyond what they thought was possible to explore.
(Image credit: © cedricdumler ©️MarvelStudios/IMDb)
Directed by: Michael B. Jordan
Cast: Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Jonathan Majors, Phylicia Rashad
Release date: 3 March
Synopsis: The third instalment of the Rocky spin-off Creed franchise revolves around Adonis Creed (Jordan), who is dominating the boxing world. However, Adonis’ thriving career is put to test when his childhood friend and former boxing prodigy Damian Anderson (Majors) returns after serving his time in prison.
About the film: Michael B. Jordan makes his directorial debut with Creed III.
(Image credit: Photo by MGM – © Photo credit: Eli Ade © 2022 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc. All Rights Reserved CREED is a trademark of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/IMDb)
Directed by: David F. Sandberg
Cast: Zachary Levi, Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, Jack Dylan Grazer, Asher Angel, Rachel Zegler, Adam Brody, Megan Good
Release date: 17 March
Synopsis: The upcoming movie will follow the coming-of-age story of the teenage Billy Batson (Angel) and his family who are embracing their superpowers. Billy, upon uttering the magic word ‘Shazam,’ transforms into the superhero of the same name. Shazam (Levi) will be seen taking on the villainous Hespera (Mirren) and Kalypso (Liu), the daughters of the Greek titan Atlas, who accuse him of robbing the gods’ power.
(Image Credit: Shazam! Fury of the Gods/Twitter)
Directed by: Chad Stahelski
Cast: Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Lance Reddick, Ian McShane, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Hiroyuki Sanada
Release date: 24 March
Synopsis: One of the most anticipated movies, the blockbuster action from the John Wick franchise follows the story of the legendary hitman John Wick (Reeves) as he gets ready to take on The High Table. John will have to face powerful alliances and defeat old friends turned foes to earn his freedom.
(Image Credit: © cedricdumler ©️Lionsgate/IMDb)
Directed by: John Francis Daley, Jonathan Goldstein
Cast: Chris Pine, Hugh Grant, Regé-Jean Page, Michelle Rodriguez, Sophia Lillis, Smith
Release date: 31 March
Synopsis: This film revolves around a charismatic thief, who goes by the name The Bard (Chris Pine), and a group of unusual adventurers. As their epic mission to retrieve a long-lost relic goes dangerously wrong, the group has to gear up for one of the most important fights of their lives.
(Image credit: DnDMovie/Twitter)
Directed by: Michael Jelenic, Aaron Ho
Voices by: Chris Pratt, Charlie Day, Anya Taylor-Joy
Release date: 7 April
Synopsis: The animated adventure comedy follows the story of a plumber named Mario (voiced by Pratt) who travels through an underground labyrinth with his brother, Luigi (voiced by Day), to save a princess.
About the movie: Super Mario Bros. Movie is based on the video game series Super Mario by Nintendo. The video game company in collaboration with Universal Pictures and Illumination has produced the 2023 movie.
(Image credit: supermariomovie/Twitter)
Directed by: Lee Cronin
Cast: Alyssa Sutherland, Lily Sullivan, Gabrielle Echols, Morgan Davies, Neil Fisher
Release date: 21 April
Synopsis: Forty years after filmmaker Sam Raimi’s The Evil Dead, New Line Cinema will release Evil Dead Rise, a new instalment in the cult horror franchise which will revolve around the story of two estranged sisters and their reunion. However, the discovery of a mysterious book that summons demons makes things difficult for the siblings.
(Image credit: EvilDead/Twitter)
Directed by: James Gunn
Cast: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klmentieff, Will Poulter, Elizabeth Debicki
Release date: 5 May
Synopsis: Writer-director Gunn is back with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which will let audiences see Peter Quill (Pratt) leading his team to defend the universe. Banding together, the ‘Guardians’ will set on a final mission — one that could mean the end of them all.
(Image credit: Guardians/Twitter)
Directed by: Louis Leterrier
Cast: Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Sung Kang, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel
Release date: 19 May
About the film: The Fast and Furious franchise is finally returning with FastX as the tenth film. Although the makers are yet to reveal the plot of the upcoming movie, it’s no secret that audiences will be blessed with Dominic Toretto (Diesel) and his slick team of highly skilled criminals, coming together for yet another colossal mission.
(Image credit: TheFastSage/Twitter)
Directed by: Rob Marshall
Cast: Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, Melissa McCarthy, Javier Bardem
Release date: 26 May
Synopsis: The movie follows the story of the beautiful and adventurous mermaid Ariel (Bailey). In her pursuit to find out more about the world beyond the sea, Ariel visits the surface, falls for Prince Eric (Hauer-King), and ends up making a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula (McCarthy), to experience life on land.
(Image credit: The Little Mermaid/IMDb)
Directed by: Joaquim Dos Santos
Voices by: Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Oscar Isaac, Issa Rae
Release date: 2 June
Synopsis: The upcoming superhero film, featuring the Marvel Comics character Miles Morales (Moore), is one of the most anticipated movies of 2023. This next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga revolves around an epic adventure across the Multiverse where Morales will be seen joining hands with Gwen Stacy (Steinfeld) and a novel team against one of the most powerful villains.
About the movie: In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Issa Rae will voice Jessica Drew aka Spider-Woman.
(Image credit: Spiderverse/Twitter)
Directed by: Steven Caple Jr.
Cast: Ron Perlman (voice), Anthony Ramos, Peter Cullen (voice), Dominique Fishback, Luna Lauren Velez
Release date: 9 June
Synopsis: Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is set in the 1980s, the same period shown in Bumblebee (2018). The plot takes audiences to the mid-’90s, where a pair of archaeologists try to tackle a three-way conflict between different factions of the Transformers. The movie is loosely based on the 1996 television show Beast Wars.
(Image credit: Transformers/Twitter)
Directed by: Andy Muschietti
Cast: Ezra Miller, Ben Affleck, Sasha Calle, Michael Shannon, Michael Keaton
Release date: 23 June
Synopsis: The Flash, which is DC’s contribution to the ongoing multiverse craze, is said to have a plot inspired by the comics’ Flashpoint. The film follows Barry Allen (Miller) who travels back in time to stop his mother’s murder. However, this has consequences on the events of his timeline.
(Image credit: theflashmovie/Twitter)
Directed by: James Mangold
Cast: Harrison Ford, Antonio Banderas, Mads Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook
Releases on: 30 June
Synopsis: The movie will take viewers to the 1969s when Indiana Jones (Ford) will be pitted against former Nazis who are apparently running the moon-landing programme.
About the film: Indiana Jones 5 is a long-due follow-up to Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008), and the final movie of the epic franchise.
(Image credit: Indiana Jones/Twitter)
Directed by: Christopher McQuarrie
Cast: Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Vanessa Kirby, Henry Czerny, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Esai Morales
Release date: 14 July
Synopsis: Agent Ethan Hunt (Cruise) is all set to solve new cases with the Impossible Missions Force. Meanwhile, Morales, as the primary villain, is sure to draw fans of the MI franchise to the theatres.
(Image credit: Screenshot/Mission: Impossible/Twitter)
Directed by: Christopher Nolan
Cast: Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Rami Malek, Josh Hartnett
Release date: 21 July
Synopsis: The upcoming film is a biopic on physicist and ‘father of the atomic bomb’ J. Robert Oppenheimer. The story follows Oppenheimer’s (Murphy) role in the development of the atomic bomb along with a team of scientists.
(Image credit: OppenheimerFilm/Twitter)
Directed by: Martin Scorsese
Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio
Release date: 14 July
Synopsis: The 2023 movie follows the legacy of Theodore Roosevelt, the 32nd President of the United States who had taken up leadership to navigate the Great Depression and World War II.
(A still from The Wolf Of Wall Street showing Leonardo DiCaprio. Image credit: Leonardo DiCaprio/Facebook
Directed by: Greta Gerwig
Cast: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell
Release date: 21 July
Synopsis: The upcoming 2023 movie is a high-concept original, chronicling the most famous doll to ever exist. The plot follows Barbie (Robbie) exploring the human world after being banished from Barbie Land.
(Image credit: Barbie/IMDb)
Directed by: Michael Chaves
Cast: Bonnie Aarons
Release date: 8 September
Synopsis: Distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, The Nun 2 continues to expand with the story of Valak the demonic nun. The movie takes place four years later, with Farmiga’s Sister Irene encountering Valak once again in a haunted mansion.
About the film: The Nun 2 looks promising and might turn out to become one of the best horror movies in 2023, given the makers are able to tie the story to the primary The Conjuring timeline.
(Image credit: © The Conjuring Latam/IMDb)
Directed by: Denis Villeneuve
Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård
Release date: 3 November
Synopsis: The next chapter of Dune covers the remainder of Frank Herbert’s 1965 opus. Paul Atreides (Chalamet) seeks revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family and unites with Chani (Zendaya) and the Fremen. However, with the fate of the universe playing a different game, Paul must go through testing times and fight for his love and life against all odds.
(Image credit: dunemovie/Twitter)
Directed by: Francis Lawrence
Cast: Rachel Zegler, Hunter Schafer, Tom Blyth, Jason Schwartzman
Release date: 17 November
Synopsis: This Hunger Games prequel is based on the novel of the same name by Suzanne Collins. The story starts years before the events of the original series and focuses on Coriolanus Snow (Blyth) who gets involved in the Hunger Games as a mentor.
(Image credit: TheHungerGames/Twitter)
Directed by: Paul King
Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Olivia Colman, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Keegan-Michael Key
Release date: 15 December
Synopsis: This 2023 movie is a musical fantasy that serves as a prequel to the 1964 novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory by Roald Dahl and revolves around the young Willy Wonka, a budding chocolatier.
(Image credit: RealChalamet/Twitter)
Directed by: James Wan
Cast: Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Temuera Morrison, Ben Affleck
Release date: 25 December
Synopsis: Distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, the movie is all set to delve deeper into Atlantis where the DC superhero Aquaman (Momoa) reluctantly joins hands with an unlikely ally to save his world.
About the film: It is a sequel to Aquaman, which is one of the highest-grossing films in the DCEU franchise.
(Image credit: Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom/IMDb)
Directed by: Yeon Sang-ho
Cast: Kang Soo-yeon, Kim Hyun-joo, Ryu Kyung-soo
Release date: To Be Announced
Synopsis: An upcoming Korean sci-fi film, Jung-E follows the story of a 22nd-century world, deemed uninhabitable for humankind because of climate change. With people being forced to live in manufactured shelters, it will be interesting to see how they tackle an impending civil war.
About the film: The 2023 Korean film is a Train to Busan fame Yeon Sang-ho directorial. Jung-E comes with a promising plot and looks like one of the few movies that will excel at keeping your attention until the very end.
(Image Credit: NetflixKR/Twitter)
Directed by: Jamie Suk
Cast: Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Coolidge, Jessica Cauffiel
Release date: To Be Announced
Synopsis: This 2023 movie is the third instalment of the famous comedy franchise Legally Blonde. It follows the story of Elle Woods (Witherspoon), a mom at 40, with a successful career.
(A still from the 2001 film Legally Blonde, showing Reese Witherspoon. Image credit: Tracy Bennett – © Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved./IMDb)