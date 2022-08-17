Become Mrs Louis Koo by catching ‘Warriors of Future’ in cinemas this August

I now pronounce you husband and wives.

The year is 2022, decades after of the Hong Kong film industry’s alleged “sunset” period, and here flipping the script is Louis Koo with his brand new sci-fi action flick, Warriors of Future.

Set in an apocalyptic (too real?) Hong Kong in 2055, Warriors of Future details the warfare between the city’s human military and Pandora, a planet-endangering alien vine. It’s got epic action scenes, next-gen visual effects, even a conspiracy to uncover — all signs of a stellar film to enjoy with friends, family, your lonesome and more.

With a reported US$56 million budget and a three-year production time, it’s needless to say that Koo went all out with his latest cinematic project. Featuring Sean Lau and Carina Lau while securing a guest appearance by Nick Cheung, Koo made sure the final product is exactly like how he envisioned by taking on the additional role of executive producer. On 15 August, Warriors of Future opened the 46th Hong Kong International Film Festival, piquing the interest and immense anticipation of fans city-wide.

With the film’s cinema preview scheduled on 19 August, Koo famously declared, “Those who have seen my film shall be my wife,” which appears to appeal to the male fantasy more than anything else. See below for local comic artist Cuson Lo’s hilarious encapsulation of this ultimate fanboy moment.

Check out the trailer when Warriors of Future hits the cinema screens in two days (official opening on 25 August).

Featured and Hero Images courtesy of One Cool Film Production