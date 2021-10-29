Here’s what to watch this November on Netflix Hong Kong

Right before we are bombarded with holiday-themed movies and shows, November sees the return of one of Netflix‘s most controversial and popular documentary series as well as new exciting releases. From an action-packed Western, to a millennial dramedy and a new Korean series, here’s what to watch in November on Netflix Hong Kong.

The Harder They Fall

Release Date: 3 November

Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Regina King and Delroy Lindo star in Netflix’s latest Western movie, The Harder They Fall. Judging from the trailer, the film, directed by Jeymes Samuel and produced by Shawn ‘Jay Z’ Carter, is taking the classic genre to a new direction with unexpected twists and stylish elements.

Gentefied, Season 2

Release Date: 10 November

Heart-warming millennial dramedy Gentefied focuses on the life of three Mexican-American cousins navigating life, love and family in a rapidly-gentrifying neighbourhood of Los Angeles. We can’t wait to see what’s in store for the masterfully-written characters and their community in the upcoming episodes.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, Season 2

Release Date: 17 November

Yes, that’s right, apparently there is more to uncover about the absurdly fascinating and terrifying story of Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin and company. Honestly, we have no idea what to expect, but we’re here for it.

Hellbound, Season 1

Release Date: 19 November

Following the global success of Squid Game, Netflix’s new Korean horror series is set in a dystopian future where people know when they will die. In Hellbound, directed by Yeon Sang-ho, the protagonists will deal with bloody condemnations and the concept of divine justice.

Red Notice

Release Date: 12 November

Starring Dwayne Johnson as an FBI top profiler and Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot as two rival criminals, much-anticipated action comedy Red Notice follows the agent’s quest to catch Sarah Black (Gadot) with the unexpected help of Nolan Booth (Reynolds).

