Spooky szn: 5 best Halloween parties in Hong Kong

Looking to finally join a coven? Or, perhaps, you’d like to cuddle with a Victorian ghost? Fear not (or Be Afraid rather), for we’ve collected the best Halloween parties in Hong Kong where you can do just that.

Well, well, well, if it isn’t that familiar whiff of evil in the air again. Invigorating. It’s time to blow the dust off that ancient book of spells your mother is begging you to destroy (which you fail to do time and again, for it doesn’t burn or drown, and your 30-day return policy expired). This time around, Halloween promises to be rather grand, given the city rising from the wet grave of covid reckonings after nearly three years. And we welcome the debauchery and bacchanalia with full glasses, skimpy outfits and lust for indulgence.

Here are the best Halloween parties in Hong Kong:

Cyberpunk City at Soho House

Welcome to the not-so-bright, not-so-distant future! While the likes of Musks and Bezoses work extra-long hours to lead the planet into the dystopian hellscape that’s too spooky even for Halloween, Soho House is bringing back the classic neo-noir tropes inspired by the creative geniuses of Ridley Scott, Alex Proyas and Luc Besson. The House invites you to discover the post-apocalyptic metropolis where machines and humans walk hand-in-hand and feast on futuristic elixirs and intoxicating beats under the neon lights.

Date: October 29th

Dinner with the Devil at Cantina

Abandon Hope All Ye Who Enter Here. In the spirit of the year’s darkest night, Cantina joins forces with The Chinese Library and The Dispensary to turn the Police Headquarters into a devil’s lair. The feast promises to be second only to Bulgakov’s Satan’s Ball in its glamour and devilry. As you consort with demons and drink bone-chilling concoctions by master mixologist Lorenzo Coppolo at a brüderschaft cheek-to-jowl with ghosts and ghouls, remember the market for soul trading has never looked better.

Date: October 29th

Book here

The Phantom of the Opera Dinner at N Society

We won’t state the obvious and get into the specifics of how and what kind of things happen in secret societies. If you know, you know. Instead, let us seduce you to join the most enigmatic one in Hong Kong, if not for the glamour and exclusivity, then at least for their upcoming The Phantom of the Opera Dinner party. Lounge away as you indulge in the finest of fine French dishes while basking in the smooth operatic vocals and strings of a Petit Orchestra.

Date: October 29th

Greek Wine Orgy at Artemis & Apollo

If you happen to have a vintage Greek-style Vionnet dress gathering dust in your closet and occasionally providing sustenance for moths, here’s finally an occasion for you to bring it out, for Artemis & Apollo is hosting a Greek Wine Orgy this Halloween. Drink wine, taste the ambrosia, and hobnob with the nymphs and pantheon gods all night long, as Morpheus slowly casts his spell over the city. And, if you need pointers for an Olympian Halloween costume, remember this: Dionysus never gets wasted no matter how much he drinks.

Date: October 27th

Book here

Haunted Harbour Cruise at Aqua Luna

Are you one of the bunch whose first sexual awakening was one Davy Jones from the Pirates of the Caribbean saga? Well, you’re in luck, because Aqua Luna is hosting a one-of-a-kind sea-bound adventure atop a ghoulish junk boat, riddled with tentacled, sticky, grotesque beasts beyond human comprehension. Drown yourself in champagne, try the Evil Eye cocktail with lychee, vodka, pineapple juice and blueberries and look out for Miss Clthulhu – we hear she’s not nearly as nice as she makes herself seem on Twitter.

Date: October 31st

This article first appeared on Prestige Online Hong Kong.