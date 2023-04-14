Awethentic Labs reveals new immersive concepts REGENERATIV and REVIVL

A division of Awethentic Group, Awethentic Labs specialises in using visual effects and spatial audio and design to create immersive events and experiences for guests.

In late March, closing off Hong Kong Art Week 2023, the newly launched Awethentic Labs showcased two new immersive concepts pushing the boundaries of art, experiential technology and music. The first, REGENERATIV, was a future food and digital art dining concept based on regenerative food principles; whilst the second, REVIVL, was a music and dance-oriented experience featuring Hong Kong DJs, VFX artists and AI-generated visuals.

REGENERATIV

An invite-only lunch and dinner created to challenge the boundaries of traditional dining, REGENERATIV featured a customised menu curated by Myumami by Tamie, Famacia and Soho House. Using local produce from Hung Yat Farm and Eiyoka and plant-based alternative proteins such as microalgae crisps and jack fruit-based meatloaf, the meal provided a multi-sensory experience that went beyond just the food on the plate.

Guests dove into discussion about the future of food technology and regenerative technologies with input from leading food tech experts, against a backdrop decked with NFTs from local Hong Kong artists such as Derry Ainsworth and Nick Teeple, as well as China’s Lu Yang. A powerful performance by renowned violinist Olivia Dawn played during the meal.

REVIVL

In a similar vein, REVIVAL was an immersive musical and NFT experience that transformed the dinner venue into a nightclub for the Art Week After Party. Over 500 people attended the event, which featured Hong Kong’s popular DJs JULIE J, SUBEZ YETI, MENGZY, Uptown Rockers, plus VFX and AI visuals by Nick Teeple.

