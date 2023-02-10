Backstreet Boys will perform in Hong Kong this March

Millennials, take note: Backstreet Boys are bringing their highly anticipated DNA World Tour 2023 to Asia, with stops that include Hong Kong on March 14 and March 15, 2023.

If you’ve spent much of your youth belting As Long As You Love Me and Quit Playing Games in front of the mirror, you’re still a Backstreet Boys fan, whether you want to admit it or not. It might be 30 years since they first debuted, but they’re undoubtedly still one of the *finest* pop boy bands that ever lived.

The band – comprising AJ McLean, Howie D, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, and Brian Littrell – will perform at AsiaWorld Expo Arena for two nights.

The 2023 leg will be the boy band’s way of giving fans a chance to sing – and dance – with them. Other Asian cities blessed with the boys’ presences include Singapore, Tokyo, Kaoshiung, and Manila. While many would be happy to just be in the presence of the Backstreet Boys, hardcore fans can enjoy VIP upgrades that include a meet-and-greet pass with the band, one individual photo opportunity with the boys, and one commemorative meet and greet laminate to take home.

Backstreet Boys DNA World Tour 2023 Live in Hong Kong details: Concert venue and tickets

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Backstreet Boys (@backstreetboys)

Ticket prices range from HKD 699 to HKD 1,199. Tickets will go up on sale on Livenation. In addition, VIP packages will be available for purchase, where super fans can get up-close and personal with the group. Fans will need to sign up for paid membership here to be eligible for the VIP upgrade. The VIP upgrade comes for an additional HKD 5,000 and does not include the concert ticket.

Livenation presale begins on February 14, while general public tickets will be available from February 15 via hkticketing.