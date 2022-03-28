All the best looks from the Oscars 2022 red carpet

The 94th Academy Awards (Oscars 2022) were held on 27 March at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. All our favourite stars graced the red carpet dressed in their best looks. Everyone, including the presenters and nominees, brought their A-game when it came to stepping out all decked up.

From bright hues to flirty silhouettes, the celebrities wore outfits that are sure to be a part of the year’s trends list. Black seemed to be the colour of choice for many stars like Timothée Chalamet, Kristen Stewart, Billie Eilish and Youn Yuh-jung. Among the designers seen at the red carpet were Gucci, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Bottega, Saint Laurent and Jean Paul Gaultier.

Here are some of the Oscars 2022 best looks

Zendaya in Valentino

Nicole Kidman in Armani Prive

Timothée Chalamet in Louis Vuitton

Kristen Stewart in Chanel

Jessica Chastain in Gucci

Youn Yuh-jung in Chanel

Lupita Nyong’o in Prada

Andrew Garfield in Saint Laurent

Kodi Smit-McPhee in Bottega with Cartier jewellery

Serena Williams in Gucci

Venus Wiliams in Elie Saab

Will Smith in Dolce & Gabbana and Jada Pinkett Smith in Jean Paul Gaultier

Zoë Kravitz in Saint Laurent

Simu Liu in Atelier Versace

Rami Malek in Prada

Shawn Mendes in Dolce & Gabbana

Maggie Gyllenhaal in Schiaparelli pired with Grace Lee jewels

Penélope Cruz in Chanel

Olivia Colman in a silver high-neck gown

(Oscars 2022 best looks main and featured image credit: Angela Weiss/AFP)