A BTS exhibition is coming to Hong Kong this June

The BTS Proof Exhibition is making its way to Hong Kong from June 16 to July 16! The exhibition will feature the members’ lives with videos, photographs, installations (and limited-edition merch). So, expect tickets for this event to be snatched up immediately.

In addition to the exhibition, 11 cinemas in Hong Kong will screen two solo BTS documentaries of J-hope and Suga. With these upcoming BTS-related events, the BTS ARMY is definitely in for a treat!

BTS Proof exhibition in Hong Kong: All the details to know

The exhibition title refers to the group’s eponymous anthology album. And while the venue and ticket prices are yet to be announced fans are already expressing their excitement on social media. Interestingly, the exhibition coincides with the group’s upcoming anniversary on June 13 and ARMY’s birthday on July 9.

Los Angeles is also holding a similar exhibition taking fans through an immersive visual journey. The show first made its way to Seoul last year, followed by Busan and Tokyo. Highlights include set creations from the group’s music videos and exclusive photographs of the members.

As we await more details about the Hong Kong exhibition, stay tuned!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ELF ASIA (@elfasia)

BTS performed in Hong Kong several times

Since BTS’ debut in 2013, the group’s list of accolades is difficult to summarise. From breaking Guinness World Records, releasing record-breaking tracks, winning global awards, and championing Asian representation in the music scene, they have done it all.

Even though the seven-member band is taking a break from group activities, they have had non-stop releases. These include solo albums, collaborative singles, luxury brand ambassadorships, solo performances, and much more.

It’s not surprising that a BTS exhibition is coming to the city. The Grammy-nominated group performed several times in Hong Kong, including four shows for the BTS Love Yourself World Tour at the AsiaWorld-Expo in 2019.

The Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) was also held in Hong Kong until 2018. BTS have made appearances, performed, and won awards. While fans wait for their reunion, the exhibition is an opportunity to see exclusive photographs, videos, and other installations. So, mark your calendar!