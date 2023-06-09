Charlie Puth announces tour dates in Hong Kong and other cities in Asia

Four-time Grammy-nominated hitmaker Charlie Puth is kicking off the Asia leg of his “Charlie” Live Experience tour with a concert in Hong Kong. The Hong Kong show is taking place at the AsiaWorld-Expo on October 4.

The singer-songwriter also confirmed that he is performing in Bangkok, Jakarta, Singapore, and Tokyo for the tour. Read on to find out how to score tickets!

Charlie Puth’s concert in Hong Kong: What you need to know

The pre-sale for the concert in Hong Kong will be live on June 26 between 2 pm and 11:59 pm. Citibank Hong Kong credit card holders can purchase through the exclusive pre-sale between June 27 and June 28.

Meanwhile, Live Nation members can secure tickets on June 29 from 10 am until 11:59 pm. You can register for pre-sale access at Livenation.hk. General sales start on June 30 at 10 am on Livenation. Tickets cost HKD 2,687 and HKD 1,887 for VIP experience. Other tickets are priced at HKD 1,099 and HKD 799 respectively.

The VIP package (HKD 2,687) includes access to a pre-show performance, a moderated Q&A with Puth, a VIP-exclusive merch pack and autographed commemorative VIP laminate. Ticket holders also get early entry and early-access to merchandise shopping.

Charlie Puth: The “Charlie” Live Experience Asia tour dates

04.10 – Hong Kong (AsiaWorld-Expo)

06.10 – Bangkok (Impact Arena)

08.10 – Jakarta (Beach City International Stadium)

10.10 – Singapore (Singapore Indoor Stadium)

07.10 and 18.10 – Tokyo (Ariake Arena)

21.10 and 22.10 – Seoul (KSPO Dome)

A multi-hyphenate hitmaker

Throughout his career, Puth has amassed eight multi-platinum singles, four Grammy nominations, three Billboard Music Awards, and a Golden Globe nomination. His 2018 LP, ‘Voicenotes’ not only received a Grammy nod, but it was also Certified Gold only four days after its release. In addition, it logged 5.6 billion streams worldwide.

Puth is also one of the most sought-after collaborations. He has worked with Jungkook of BTS on the hit single, ‘Left and Right’ and co-wrote and produced ‘Stay’ by The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber.

Are you excited to see Charlie Puth perform in Hong Kong?