5 Christmas markets in Bangkok you need to visit

Take a break from rocking around the Christmas tree and visit these Christmas markets in Bangkok.

We know it doesn’t feel like it and may not necessarily look like it either, but it’s Christmas in Bangkok. The tree at CentralWorld and all the other malls are out, supermarkets display extravagant hampers, and Phrom Phong is jam-packed with traffic—oh wait, that’s just because of EmSphere. Despite only having the briefest of cold spells and the return of the usual Bangkok heat, the holidays are in full swing here in the City of Angels. To mark the occasion, several festive Christmas markets are happening all around the city. If you love Christmas as much as I do, then you should check these out.

Christmas markets in Bangkok to get some holiday cheer

Goethe-Institut Thailand’s German Christmas Market

December 9-10

If you’ve ever been to a German Christmas Market, then you know they don’t play around. Their Christmas Markets are brimming with festive German delicacies and drinks and a lot of other holiday goodies. Add the fact that it snows over in Germany and you’ve got yourself a magical Christmas Market. Fortunately, the Goethe-Institut is brining a German Christmas Market right here to Bangkok (sans snow, of course). Expect a lot of delicious food and fun activities for the whole family.

Goethe-Institut Thailand

18/1 Sathon 1 Alley, Lane 2, Thung Maha Mek, Sathon

Visit goethe.de/ins/th/th/

02-108-8200

Okonomi Winter Market

December 10

This festive market has a Japanese flair. Okonomi, a cute and vibey café in Sukhumvit soi 38, will have an outdoor mochi and onigiri grill as well as a ceramics workshop for everyone to join. No details were given about what you can buy at the market, but expect some festive goodies to spread the holiday cheer.

Okonomi

33/1 Sukhumvit soi 38

Visit okonomi.com

061-338-8000

EmSphere

The newest mall in Bangkok may have just opened its doors last week but it already has a festive market you could visit—that is, if you can handle the crowds. Located in the middle of the ground floor, EmSphere’s market boasts a variety of things for you to enjoy from drinks to food. There are also some seats and tables for you to enjoy your delicacies there and then, but again, it’s going to be a bit of a challenge with the crowds. There’s no definite date as to when this market will end but it will probably be around January, so pay a visit soon.

EmSphere

628 Sukhumvit Road

Visit emsphere.co.th

The Hive Thong Lor Christmas Market

December 17

There aren’t a lot of details for The Hive’s upcoming Christmas Market except that visitors can “indulge in a variety of delicious food and drinks”. They also promise you can get ahead of your Christmas shopping so expect to see items that will make wonderful gifts for your loved ones as December 25th draws near. Aside from shopping and food, it’ll also have workshops to get your creativity going and performances for you to enjoy.

The Hive Thong Lor

Piman 49, Sukhumvit soi 49

Visit thehive.co.th

02-662-6062

Riverside Festive Market at Longtail by the River

December 7-11

Anantara Riverside Bangkok’s Longtail by the River is offering a sumptuous festive spread that includes grilled seafood, turkey roulade, and sweet delightful desserts. There are also a variety of handmade items and local festive souvenirs you can buy for yourself or for loved ones while kids also have their own corner where they can enjoy themselves while you browse, dine, and sip on prosecco. You do have to buy tickets for entry though and they start from THB 1,500.

Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort

257 1-3 Charoen Nakhon Road

Visit anantara.com

02-476-0022

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Markus Spiske/Unsplash]