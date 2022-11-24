Where to buy a dazzling Christmas tree in Hong Kong

The festive season is fast approaching, and it is never too early to put everything jolly on your Tannenbaum. It’s time to deck the halls with boughs, rock around the Christmas tree and roast chestnuts by open fires.
Yes, there’s so much to do at Christmas that you don’t even know where to start. Whether you’re hitting up the Christmas lights or tracking down every winter pop-up, it can be hard to cram everything in! But is it even Christmas without the fragrance of pine needles? It can be challenging to decide which Christmas tree would suit your holiday decor, but for context, Norway Spruce, Blue Spruce, Nordmann Fir and Noble Fir are the most famous varieties.
Best places to buy a Christmas tree in Hong Kong
Have you scratched your head, wondering where to pick a Christmas tree in Hong Kong? Don’t worry! We (or shall we say elves) have sorted all the best places to find the perfect Fir for your home. Luckily there are tons of stores filled with Christmas trees in Hong Kong ready to make the most beautiful time of the year even more incredible.
The familiar pine trees will fill your space with the scent of the holidays. Though nothing can entirely replace a classic balsam or Douglas fir, the less-traditional rosemary plants are ready for some ornaments to make your holiday merry and bright. Of course, if you’re limited on space, there are plenty of miniature Christmas tree options too! And we also love the number of postable possibilities that come with decorations for the recipient to decorate themselves. Potted in colourful pots, metal cans, and more, these trees are beyond cute!
So, if you still need to scoop out your options, here are the best spots to buy a Christmas tree in Hong Kong.
Once you have your tree, you’ll want to know: The best markets to buy Christmas decorations in Hong Kong.
Are you looking to buy a Christmas tree in Hong Kong to ace all others? Worth a look at P&F Garden. This one-stop festive wonderland, also famous for its 30-year experience in landscape gardening, has real trees in stock now. So, get down there in person to pick out the best festive poinsettias, tabletop trees and tall Noble Firs.
Hong Kong’s favourite flower market Mong Kok has a long-standing reputation of offering Fir Christmas trees. For a real tree that really lasts, pick from a range of heavy density trees (from five to eight feet tall) and coulourful, seasonal plants. The first trees begin to arrive in late November.
Fancy an American Noble Fir as tall as 10 feet? Check out Florist Paradise, a lovely little green oasis with some seriously nice festive bits. They deliver in most locations in Hong Kong, including the new territories. Plus, they have an early bird offer, so make sure you place your order for Christmas trees, ornaments, and wreaths in time.
Too busy to set out on a physical search on where to buy a Christmas tree in Hong Kong? Consider Ikea as your Christmas tree saviour. Pick from a selection of real plants to artificial almost real-looking trees in a variety of sizes. You’re bound to find something to fit the bill. Ikea is present in various across locations in Hong Kong, so visit any store and place your order.
Head to Gift Flowers HK if you are looking for tall Noble Firs. You will need help to resist the super cute mini trees simultaneously. They will deliver the tree to your door with no extra charges and recycle them after Christmas (this, if you add in a few more dollars).
If you are looking for Christmas trees in Hong Kong, your hunt ends at Anglo-Chinese Florist. The florist has wooed Hong Kong residents with its collection for 70 years. In preparation for Christmas, they have trees of different sizes, festive wreaths and garlands, twinkling lights, and glittering decorations.
