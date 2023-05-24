Daniel Caesar is performing in Hong Kong for the first time this July

R&B singer Daniel Caesar is making his debut performance in Hong Kong on July 25 at Star Hall in KITEC! The concert is part of his upcoming Superpowers World Tour. He will also headline shows in Singapore and Manila for the Asia leg of the tour.

In addition, Caesar is also performing in several music festivals including Have a Nice Trip in Seoul and Good Vibes Festival in Kuala Lumpur. He will also be in Jarkata for We The Fest and Fuji Rock Festival in Japan. Daniel Caesar is booked and busy so don’t miss the chance to see him in Hong Kong!

Daniel Caesar in Hong Kong: What you need to know

Concert tickets cost HKD 880 and HKD 680 respectively. Pre-sales start on May 24 at 10 am via HK Ticketing. Ticket buyers can use the code “SUFFICIENT” to purchase. General admission tickets go on sale on May 26 at 10 am.

The Canadian singer may likely be performing tracks from his latest album, ‘Never Enough’. The upcoming tour is the singer’s first in the region since 2018. Previously, he performed three shows in Singapore. He was also part of the Wanderland Music & Arts Festival lineup in Manila.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clockenflap (@clockenflap)

A star in the making from the get-go

Daniel Caesar already built a loyal following through two EPs, ‘Praise Break’ in 2014 and ‘Pilgrim’s Paradise’ the following year. Both releases were well-received. So, when he finally put out his debut studio album, ‘Freudian’ in 2017, it was not surprising that it garnered widespread critical acclaim.

His second studio album, ‘Case Study 01’ was released in 2019. Most notably, Caesar was also part of the smash hit song, Peaches alongside Justin Bieber and Giveon. His most recent release was ‘Never Enough’ just last month.

Grab the chance to see Caesar perform in the city for the first time!

Featured and hero image credit: DanielCaesar/Facebook