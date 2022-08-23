Dayo Wong returns to the stage with new show, ‘One Last Gift’

Initially set to debut in January, One Last Gift was postponed due to the pandemic and instead opened this summer.

After a five-year hiatus, comedy king Dayo Wong is making his comeback in a new theatre play titled One Last Gift. From 22 July to 9 September, Wong is performing 30 consecutive shows (yes, you heard right — 30), starring across local actor Poon Chan-leung.

Hosted by Emperor Entertainment and staged at The Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts, One Last Gift is written by Chinese playwright Candace Chong and tells the story of two estranged brothers. Wong plays the older brother who left home many years ago and Poon plays the younger brother who stayed behind to take care of his parents. The pair finally reunite — only to compete with each other for their father’s inheritance, naturally. By exploring a problem that many Hong Kong families face — money matters and the distribution of estates — the story encourages the audience reflect on their relationship with their loved ones.

The play marks the first collaboration between Wong and Poon, who are both members of the Hong Kong Repertory Theatre. It also includes a cast from several countries, including Chong, who was not in Hong Kong during the rehearsals. Because of the scattered cast and pandemic restrictions, meetings and practices had to take place over video, a first for many of the actors involved in the show.

Catch One Last Gift at the Lyric Theatre, The Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts, 1 Gloucester Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Tickets are available on Klook.