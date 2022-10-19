Worst typhoons to batter Hong Kong in recent history

Southeast Asia is reeling from the deadly typhoon Nesat. First, Nesat battered the Philippines, submerging villages and farmlands. After hitting the Philippines, it weakened as it moved to the coast of Hong Kong.

The weather observatory issued its warning signal 390km southeast of Hong Kong— cancelling flights and suspending ferry and rail services. Although considered a minimal storm, Nesat’s torrential rain triggered flash floods. Several social media videos show the storm’s lethal side: trees dropping on vehicles injuring passengers, and damaging buildings.

According to studies, the warming of the ocean’s surface is intensifying tropical typhoons. In addition, the flooding from storms is amplified by atmospheric moisture caused by global warming and rising sea levels. Hong Kong has had a long history of severe typhoons, and as we stay in and stay safe, here’s a look back at some of the deadliest ones to have made landfall.

Deadliest typhoons that made landfall in Hong Kong

Typhoon Mangkhut, 2018

Super Typhoon Mangkhut was the fiercest storm in Hong Kong on 16 September 2018. It left 500 people injured, 60,000 trees uprooted, and several buildings collapsed. In addition, the typhoon caused extensive flooding and damage to dozens of coastal areas, prompting the evacuation of hundreds of residents.

Typhoon Hato, 2017

Hato caused widespread destruction in Hong Kong when it struck the city in 2017. At least ten people lost their lives, 5,300 trees were uprooted, many were injured, and several homes lost power. In addition, low-lying areas, such as Yue Mun, Tai O, and a Heng Fa Chuen car park, were completely submerged due to flooding.

Typhoon York, 1999

Typhoon York dumped record-breaking rainfall on Hong Kong in September, leading to at least two deaths. The deluge also caused massive agricultural losses, shattered over 400 windows and uprooted over 4,300 trees. The storm’s violence also tore apart 800 signboards and blew a crane off a roof.

Typhoon Ellen, 1983

Ellen was the deadliest storm to hit Hong Kong in a decade. The typhoon brought a lot of misery to people leaving 1600 of them homeless, ten dead and 333 injured. The popular boat Osprey, from Jackie Chan’s movie Project A, sank with nine young sailors on board. The storm damaged crops that amounted to a loss of $50m. In addition, blackouts lasted for up to four days in Kowloon.

Typhoon Rose, 1971

Typhoon Rose was one of the most powerful typhoons to land in Hong Kong. The super typhoon caused damage to 300 ships, including a packed ferry, claiming 88 lives. In addition, it left the whole of Hong Kong without power and damaged telephone wires and left many trapped in elevators.

Typhoon Wanda, 1962

When Typhoon Wanda hit Hong Kong, entire villages were swept away, and more than 72,000 people were left homeless. The typhoon claimed 434 lives, and many decades on, communities were still trying to rebuild their lives. Such was the intensity of the damage.

Unnamed typhoon, 1906

The severe typhoon in 1906 claimed lives, staggering five per cent of the population – around 10,000 people. The storm shocked the residents as it snuck up on the city with no indication 15 minutes from land. It sank many vessels in the next two hours and caused many lives. The typhoon disrupted electrical power and communication services and severely damaged water systems.

Unnamed typhoon, 1874

Hong Kong witnessed the worst typhoon on September 22 and 23, 1874. The city suffered so much damage that it made front-page headlines globally. About 2,000 people were injured, and many were killed. It mainly affected densely populated areas, which wiped out hundreds of villages overnight.

(Hero image credit: Bernard Spragg. NZ/Flickr)