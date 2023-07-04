How to score Taylor Swift The Eras 2024 Singapore general sale tickets on 7 July

If you haven’t already heard, Taylor Swift is coming to Singapore, and if Coldplay was anything to go by, her six-day The Eras Tour stopover in town will see tickets being snapped up in an instant.

It’s going to be a battle – nay, a bloodbath – when UOB cardmembers get first dibs from 5 – 7 July 2023, much less when general sale tickets are released to the public on 7 July 2024. But the key is to stay calm, which is why we’ve put together a comprehensive step-by-step guide on how to score these Taylor Swift 2024 Singapore concert tickets when they drop.

Known for hits like Shake it Off, Bad Blood, and Anti-Hero, the American singer-songwriter’s The Eras Tour will be a retrospective of her meteoric rise to fame since she debuted in 2006. This will be Swift’s sixth concert tour in her career.

If you’re ready to sing your heart out like a true Swiftie, read on for all the steps to scoring your seats at the Singapore National Stadium next year.

A complete guide on scoring Taylor Swift The Eras Tour tickets in Singapore for March 2024:

UOB Cardmember Presale:

When: Wednesday, 5 July 2023 at 12pm (SGT) to Friday, 7 July at 9am (SGT)

Getting ready for General On-Sale:

When: 7 July 2023, Friday at 12pm (SGT)

How:

Registered fans* selected to receive an access code or put on the waitlist will receive an email from Ticketmaster by 5 July 2023. Be sure to check your inbox and junk mail folders for this email. If you are selected to receive an access code, you should use the code when the ticket sales begin on 7 July 2023 12PM SGT. Do not share this access code as you may only have the opportunity to purchase up to four (4) tickets with this code. Sign-in to your Ticketmaster Account in advance. Know your Ticketmaster password or reset your password in advance. For a faster checkout, make sure you have valid credit card info at checkout. We do not store card info in your fan account.

*Note: Fan registration for General On-sale is now closed.

What to do when general on-sale tickets for Taylor Swift The Eras tour Singapore 2024 drops on 7 July:

Click the link you were sent at the appropriate time. Only use one browser or device – do not open multiple pages. Enter your unique access code. Should you receive an error, please follow the instructions that were sent via email titled “How to Access the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour On-Sale”. We expect that tickets during the general on-sale for Taylor Swift’s | The Eras Tour shows at National Stadium in Singapore will be in extremely high demand to make the process fair for everyone, you will be placed in a queue. (Note: The time you join the Waiting Room prior to the event going on sale does not determine your place in the Smart Queue.) Once you get your spot in the queue, please do not refresh your browser as you will be pushed to the end of the line. When completing your ticket purchase, stay within one browser window. Opening multiple windows or tabs to purchase tickets may result in errors. You may not exceed the ticket limit of four (4) per account/code. For a faster checkout, make sure you have valid credit card info at checkout. We do not store card info in your fan account. BE PATIENT AND BREATHE. Access does not guarantee tickets. Ticket availability is limited. Tickets will be sold on a first come, first served basis while currently available inventory lasts. If you are not selected, don’t fret. You will join the waitlist and may receive an invite to join the sale if any further tickets become available.

What to do if you’re on the waitlist:

Don’t cry. There may not be enough tickets for everyone who registered, so a limited number of registered fans will receive access to the sale and others will be placed on the waitlist. For those placed on the waitlist, if any further tickets become available, you may be given the opportunity to purchase tickets at a later date. Stay tuned, if you are selected to move off the waitlist, you will receive an email with a link and access code to join the on-sale. As a reminder, access does not guarantee tickets. Ticket availability is limited. Tickets will be sold on a first come, first served basis while currently available inventory lasts. If you are sent a link you should join the on-sale as soon as possible.

What to do if you didn’t score tickets:

Now you can start crying.

There’ll definitely be scalpers looking to sell tickets at overinflated prices online, but as always, purchasing tickets from unauthorised sellers or third-party websites means that the validity of the tickets cannot be guaranteed. Concert organisers have also warned that tickets listed for sale on these websites may be cancelled.

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour 2024 Singapore: Date, venue, seating plan

When: 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, 9 March 2024

Where: Singapore National Stadium

(Hero and featured image credit: @taylorswift/Instagram)