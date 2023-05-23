K-pop group ATEEZ is performing in Hong Kong this July

Get ready, Hong Kong ATINY because ATEEZ is finally coming to the city! As part of their ATEEZ World Tour (The Fellowship: Break the Wall), the group is making a stop in the city on July 15. The long-awaited ATEEZ concert will be at the AsiaWorld-Expo Hall 10.

For the Asia leg of the tour, ATEEZ will also be going to Taipei in July and Bangkok in August followed by Singapore and Manila in September. This is the first time that the group is performing in the city. So, mark your calendar!

ATEEZ’s concert in Hong Kong: What you need to know

Concert tickets go on sale on May 30 at 10 am via HK Ticketing. Prices for the one-day concert cost HKD 1,880 (VIP package), HKD 1,680, HKD 1,380, HKD 1,080, and HKD 880 respectively. All seats in Blocks A to C have a raised platform.

The VIP Package costs HKD 1,880. It includes soundcheck, VIP entrance, VIP laminate and lanyard, limited edition gifts and wristbands.

Fourth-generation K-pop leaders

Under KQ Entertainment, ATEEZ debuted in 2018 with two lead singles, ‘Pirate King’ and ‘Treasure’ from the EP, ‘Treasure EP.1: All to Zero’. Over the years, the group released music in both Korean and Japanese. ATEEZ is known for their standout performances that combine runway aesthetics with darker tones lined by hip-hop and electronic trap mixes.

The octet consists of Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung, and Jongho. Many of the members had prior training experience before their debut. Mingi was at Maroo Entertainment, Jongho joined TOP Media while Yeosang and Wooyoung were previously at Big Hit Entertainment.

ATEEZ has been dubbed “Fourth Generation Leaders” by the Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism. Just four months into their debut, the group already had a sold-out global tour. They are gearing up for a comeback on June 16 with a new album—just in time for their upcoming performance in the city.

The group is the latest K-pop act to hold a concert in Hong Kong, joining the likes of (G)I-DLE and Taeyeon of Girls’ Generation. Are you excited about ATEEZ’s concert? Stay tuned for more details about the event.

Header and featured images credit: ATEEZofficial/Twitter