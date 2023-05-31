LANY kicks off world tour in Hong Kong this August

Attention! A LANY concert is taking place in Hong Kong on August 10! The Los Angeles multi-platinum pop rock band is returning to Asia for ‘First the Moon, Then the Stars: A Tour Before a World Tour’.

The tour starts in Hong Kong before the band heads off to Bangkok, Singapore, and other cities in Asia. The duo is wrapping up the tour in Honolulu at the end of August. LANY is just the latest international artist heading to Hong Kong for a concert, joining the likes of Fujii Kaze, Lauv, and Daniel Caesar.

LANY’s concert in Hong Kong: All the details to know

The one-day concert is happening at Rotunda 2, KITEC. Tickets go on sale from June 6 at 3 pm onwards via City Line. The all-standing tickets cost HKD 848.

The tour comes as the pop duo gear up for another era, returning with a brand new single and music video titled ‘Love at First Fight’ on June 7. The release paves the way for their highly-anticipated fifth full album, ‘I Really Really Hope So’ in September.

The announcement comes after about a year and a half since the ‘A November Tour’ in 2022. They performed in cities such as Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Singapore, and Taipei. As part of the tour, the duo is performing in notable music festivals like Summer Sonic in Osaka and Tokyo and Sonic Bang Festival in Bangkok.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Live Nation HK (@livenationhk)

A multi-talented pop duo

With Paul Jason Klein and Jake Clifford, LANY is a two-member pop band. The duo entered the music scene in 2014 by uploading two songs to their SoundCloud account anonymously. Both songs were recorded in just four days.

And within a week, they started receiving inquiries from record labels. The following year, they put out their debut EP, ‘Acronyms’ which garnered more than 100,000 hits online.

Since then, LANY released notable singles such as ‘Malibu Nights’, ‘Mean It’, and ‘ILYSB’. LANY is well-loved for combining 1980s radio pop with 1990s R&B, and contemporary alternative indie pop-synths.