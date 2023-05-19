Mirror members will be holding solo concerts in Hong Kong this summer

Good news for MIRO! Members Jer Lau, Anson Lo, Keung To, and Edan Lui will perform in a series of solo shows in July and August. However, Anson Kong and Ian Chan will have their individual Mirror concerts next year.

Titled “In My Sight”, the series of shows will take place at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre and the AsiaWorld-Expo. Four performances will be held this summer, while the remaining two are set for next year.

Mirror concert in Hong Kong: All the details you need to know

Jer Lau will kick off the concert series with a three-day performance at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from July 7 to 9. Anson Lo will hold his concert from July 23 to 25 at the AsiaWorld-Expo.

Keung To will go next from August 3 to 5 and Edan Lui will round up the series from August 26 to 27. Both To and Lui’s shows will take place at the AsiaWorld-Expo. Anson Kong and Ian Chan will hold their solo concerts sometime next year.

Concert tickets cost HKD 1080, HKD 880, and HKD 580, respectively. Each solo show will reserve 70 per cent of the tickets for MIRO, the group’s official fan club. The remaining 30 per cent will go to business partners, sponsors, and performance units as well as the public.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MIRROR (@mirror.weare)

The revival of Cantopop

Mirror is a 12-member group formed through a local reality talent show in 2018. The boy band consists of Frankie Chan, Alton Wong, Lokman Yeung, Stanley Yau, and Anson Kong. Jer Lau, Ian Chan, Anson Lo, Jeremy Lee, Edan Lui, Keung To, and Tiger Yau are also part of the group.

Considered the most popular group in the city today, the band has revived interest in Cantopop. They have also triggered a new wave of local fandom culture, prompting more local pride. The group debuted with the single ‘In a Second’. They have since won numerous awards including Metro Radio Hits Music Award for Best Group.

In January 2021, they released their first studio album, ‘One and All’ and quickly followed by a group single, ‘Warrior’ in March of the same year. The song topped the Ultimate Song Chart for two straight weeks, a new record for the first time in 15 years. Most recently, Mirror released their first English-language track, Rumours in March.

Featured and hero image credit: MIRROR.WeAre/Facebook