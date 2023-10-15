5 of the most famous car races in the world

The need for speed is real. These are some of the most famous car races in the world.

A brief look at history shows that we’ve always had a thing for races. There’s some part of us that’s obsessed with speed, and that seems to have only grown with the advancements in motor engineering. It’s not surprising that most of these races can trace their beginnings all the way back to the beginning of the 20th century and are still continuing today. Tom Cruise was right: we do feel the need for speed. These are six of the most famous races in the world.

The Most Famous Car Races in the World

Monte Carlo Rally

The Monte Carlo Rally used to be a race that started in different parts of Europe. Drivers would then drive to Monaco, but the format was changed in 1997. The original intent of the race was to draw tourists to Monte Carlo, which isn’t really necessary anymore since the city is so well-known. A rally consists of different stages when drivers have to drive on different kinds of roads, so the challenge for teams competing in this race is to have the knowledge of how to tune their car for the specific track. The race isn’t without its share of controversies though. The most infamous one was in 1966 when the first four finishers were disqualified simply because of the type of bulb they used in their headlights.

Dakar Rally

Though it’s a rally, this race has one of the toughest courses of any rally race, so much so that instead of modified on-road vehicles, participants usually use true off-road vehicles and motorcycles. Sand dunes and mud are just some of the obstacles that racers have to face in this course. Originally, racers had to go from Paris to Dakar, but that changed due to security reasons in 2008. From 2009 to 2019, events were held in South America until they were moved once again to Saudi Arabia where the race will be held once more next year in January.

Monaco Grand Prix

There’s something called “The Triple Crown of Motorsport” which consists of three races: the Indianapolis 500, the 24 Hours of Les Mans, and this race. The course for the Monaco Grand Prix is notoriously narrow with a lot of tight corners, meaning drivers are actually going quite slow despite driving Formula 1 cars. That also makes the circuit one of the most challenging courses in all of F1 racing.

Indianapolis 500

Also referred to as the Indy 500, the race is well-known not just for being one of the oldest races in the world but for also having a lot of tradition. The Indy 500’s winner circle is famously known for serving its podium placers milk instead of the usual champagne, and it’s also known for its 33-car field line-up when the race starts. In its storied history, it’s only been cancelled twice: World War I and World War II. The culture that surrounds it is also as beloved as the race itself, so much so that when 1993 winner Emerson Fittipaldi decided to drink orange juice instead of milk, he was booed whenever he would make an appearance. When he drove the pace car in the 2008 race, he was still being booed.

24 Hours of Les Mans

Those who aren’t too well-versed in the world of racing may recognise this race from the 2019 film Ford v Ferrari. Those who are in the know are aware of just how gruelling and prestigious this race is. The 24 Hours of Les Mans is held annually in the eponymous city of France. While other races measure who’s first or who’s the fastest, this race measures who covers the greatest distance in 24 hours. This means teams have to strategise well and make sure their cars can endure for a full day. Each team has three drivers who take turns driving. In 2021, they introduced the Hypercar class, allowing Les Mans Hypercars to compete.

