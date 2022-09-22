Where to celebrate Oktoberfest 2022 in Hong Kong

Are you wondering what the big deal about Oktoberfest is? Well, what started as a horse race to celebrate Bavarian Crown Prince Ludwig’s wedding in 1810 is today, one of the world’s largest annual festivals where millions of people congregate to drink beer! And while beer is the festival’s highlight, the venue turns into a mini city with delicious food and Bavarian music.

Every September, thousands of lederhosen-clad attendees gather for live music, amusement rides, parades, and, of course, copious amounts of food and beer. Originally held in Munich, Bavaria, many other cities across the globe host Oktoberfest-inspired celebrations, complete with brats, steins and traditional garb. Oktoberfest has come a long way since its inception in Germany decades ago. The beer festival is only getting bigger and better across the world. It is needless to state that at the largest beer fest in the world you will simply enjoy drinking and non-stop dancing.

Every Fall, Hong Kong comes to life with German beer, pretzels, traditional folk music, and other festivities. And while there are many Oktoberfest celebrations worldwide, Hong Kong’s may just take the cake. Hong Kong streets have come alive every September for the annual Oktoberfest, celebrating German roots — with events like Running of the Weiners and the Beer Stein Race, of course! Hong Kong’s Oktoberfest revelry is scattered throughout the city, with many hotels, bars, and restaurants throwing their own festive bashes. Hong Kong sees a transformation all every where traditional drinks are traded for steins of Paulaner and waterfront terraces turn into biergartens.

This year’s festivities are filled with dancing, games and, of course, tons of beer and food. Well, you don’t need to leave your city to get your fill of overflowing steins, German sausages, and tons of competitions. Here are five Oktoberfest celebrations in Hong Kong worth checking out this season. Are you making note?

Hero image credit: Pixabay

Here’s where to celebrate Oktoberfest 2022 in Hong Kong