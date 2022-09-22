Where to celebrate Oktoberfest 2022 in Hong Kong

Are you wondering what the big deal about Oktoberfest is? Well, what started as a horse race to celebrate Bavarian Crown Prince Ludwig’s wedding in 1810 is today, one of the world’s largest annual festivals where millions of people congregate to drink beer! And while beer is the festival’s highlight, the venue turns into a mini city with delicious food and Bavarian music.
Every September, thousands of lederhosen-clad attendees gather for live music, amusement rides, parades, and, of course, copious amounts of food and beer. Originally held in Munich, Bavaria, many other cities across the globe host Oktoberfest-inspired celebrations, complete with brats, steins and traditional garb. Oktoberfest has come a long way since its inception in Germany decades ago. The beer festival is only getting bigger and better across the world. It is needless to state that at the largest beer fest in the world you will simply enjoy drinking and non-stop dancing.
Every Fall, Hong Kong comes to life with German beer, pretzels, traditional folk music, and other festivities. And while there are many Oktoberfest celebrations worldwide, Hong Kong’s may just take the cake. Hong Kong streets have come alive every September for the annual Oktoberfest, celebrating German roots — with events like Running of the Weiners and the Beer Stein Race, of course! Hong Kong’s Oktoberfest revelry is scattered throughout the city, with many hotels, bars, and restaurants throwing their own festive bashes. Hong Kong sees a transformation all every where traditional drinks are traded for steins of Paulaner and waterfront terraces turn into biergartens.
This year’s festivities are filled with dancing, games and, of course, tons of beer and food. Well, you don’t need to leave your city to get your fill of overflowing steins, German sausages, and tons of competitions. Here are five Oktoberfest celebrations in Hong Kong worth checking out this season. Are you making note?
Here’s where to celebrate Oktoberfest 2022 in Hong Kong
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Sep 21 to Oct 8: The Garten-Oktoberfest Celebration @ The Murray
- Oct 8 and Oct 15: BaseHall's Annual Oktoberfest @ Jardine House
- Oct 1 and Oct 2: Frites Oktoberfest @ FRITES Causeway Bay
- Oct 17 to Oct 27: The Marco Polo German Bierfest @ Marco Polo Hongkong Hotel
- Sep 23 Onwards: Oktoberfest @ Prost by King Ludwig
The outdoor Cotton Tree Terrace of The Murray, Hong Kong, is transformed into a Biergarten of joy and feast. The unique taps of premium chilled draught beer, mouthwatering German food, and live music performance will make your Oktoberfest memorable. Make sure to sample the juicy German Roasted Pork Knuckle (HKD 228) with sauerkraut, potato dumplings and gravy sauce, Weisswurst (HKD 128) and the Berliner’s favourite snack, Currywurst (HKD 128), with Crunchy Fries.
BaseHall, the multi-concept food hall in Jardine House, will host Hong Kong’s ultimate Oktoberfest experience by transforming into a traditional Bavarian beer tent with beer, German-inspired snacks, and classic games. Young Master Ales will be brewing their exclusive ‘Young Master Festbier’ in addition to the Oktoberfest requisites of schnapps, Bavarian Weisswurst and Pretzels. Guests can also participate in classic games, and entertainment will also include everyone’s favourite Stein-holding competition, with fun prizes up for grabs. Tickets are priced at $180 HKD pp.
Oktoberfest at FRITES is returning with a bang. Guests can participate in celebrations in two slots – a day session between 12 pm and 5 pm and an evening session between 6 pm and 11 pm. This year’s event will have a minimum spend per table instead of an entry charge and ticket prices. Moreover, you can enjoy special discounts on Lowenbrau in steins and barrels, an exclusive Oktoberfest menu, and an array of Deutsch delicacies. There’ll also be an open mic for tables to sing. Sounds fun, right?
Hong Kong’s longest-running Oktoberfest bash at Marco Polo Hotel is also one for the books. The fest brings along live music, a carnival-like atmosphere, and super cold German beer, all under one roof. The award-winning event also promises all-night drinking and dancing. The hotel’s outdoor patio boasts a giant marquee, offering stunning views of the Victoria Harbour and the Hong Kong skyline. Tickets are priced at HK$160.00 for adults.
Also, do not miss out on the celebrations at Prost by King Ludwig, King Ludwig German Restaurant, and King Ludwig Beerhall. Simply get a Beerpass and enjoy various festive dishes and BBQ seafood corners in Causeway Bay. A buffet menu in Stanley is also up for grabs.
