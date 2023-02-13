facebook
Home > Culture > Events > Super Bowl 2023: The best memes and reactions
Super Bowl 2023: The best memes and reactions
Culture
13 Feb 2023 05:34 PM

Super Bowl 2023: The best memes and reactions

Vichayuth Chantan
Content Writer, Bangkok

With Kansas City Chiefs winning against the Philadelphia Eagles, and Rihanna performing at the halftime show, people are going wild for Super Bowl season. Here are the best Super Bowl 2023 memes and Twitter reactions.

People look forward to watching the Super Bowl half time shows for a reason: every year’s show features some of the most amazing performers in show business. The King of Pop himself thrilled the audience in 1993. Shania Twain made everyone feel like a woman in 2003. Shakira and Jennifer Lopez got on the floor and showed everyone that their hips don’t lie in 2020.

In 2023, we have business mogul and recording artist Rihanna who came to shine bright, like diamonds in the sky. Internet reactions? Certainly one of the performances of all time.

[Hero and featured image credit: NFL/Facebook]

Super Bowl 2023: best memes and reactions

I loved the part when she walked around omg

Oh so that’s why she’s just walking around

Queen behavior

To be fair, none of us do

Missed opportunity ugh

Honestly same

She really stood on a Smash Bros. stage

Prison honey

And yeah also congrats to this guy

Entertainment Rihanna Super Bowl
Super Bowl 2023: The best memes and reactions

Vichayuth Chantan

Content Writer, Bangkok

A bar enthusiast with passion for good food, Vichayuth can be found trying out new menus and making friends over drinks. His hobbies include video games, listening to live music, and silently judging you from across the room.

 
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended For You

For your daily updates on all things luxury, follow us at @lifestyleasiahk

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.