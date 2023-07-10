Thai star Dew Sutivanichsak will meet fans in Hong Kong and other Asian cities

Following the footsteps of his F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers co-stars Bright and Win, Thai star Jirawat “Dew” Sutivanisak will be hosting his first solo fan meeting in Hong Kong! He will also be visiting other cities in Asia including Taipei, Manila, and Jakarta.

In addition, Dew will also be making stops in three other cities in mainland China throughout October. Read on for all the details!

Dew’s fan meeting in Hong Kong and other cities in Asia

Dew made the announcement of his first fan meeting via his official Instagram, much to the delight of fans. Mark your calendar for the following dates!

08.13 – Taipei

09.02 – Hong Kong

10.14 – Manila

10.27 – Guangzhou

10.28 – Chengdu

10.29 – Nanjing

12.02 – Jakarta

No venue and ticket details have been released. But the caption from Dew’s post also mentions that more information will be available soon.

Rising superstar status

Despite only three years in the entertainment industry, Dew’s star power is already reaching international heights. The actor made his acting debut in F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers. It is the Thai adaptation of the famous Japanese manga and series, Hana Yori Dango. His performance as Ren received a warm response and subsequently catapulted him to international fame.

In 2022, Dew and his F4 co-stars held a series of concerts across Asia titled “Shooting Star”. Following his first series, Dew starred in Zero in the Moonlight where he was reunited with F4 lead actress, Tontawan “Tu” Tantivejakul.

Other than his acting career, Dew also saw success in modelling for luxury brands. He has been spotted wearing Bottega Veneta, Fendi, Louis Vuitton, Prada, and Valentino. He was even a guest at the Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall 2023 show in Seoul, South Korea in May 2023.

Dew will be seen in the next two upcoming shows, Faceless Love and Because You’re My First Love.

We are looking forward to Dew’s fan meeting in Hong Kong.

Featured and hero image credit: dew_jsu/Instagram