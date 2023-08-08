‘Rat girl summer’: The self-care trend that encourages you to start living unapologetically!

Still rooting for the ‘hot girl summer’ era? If you answer yes, we declare that you’ve been living under a rock! It’s now time to embrace a less demanding routine, which is why Tiktok users are championing the ‘rat girl summer’ trend – a viral concept that screams self-love. Don’t worry. This buzzword has nothing to do with long-tailed rodents. This Tiktok movement calls out to millions of women struggling to live up to the ‘hot girl status’ when all they want to do is let loose and embrace their desires. Coined by TikTok creator Lola Kolade, ‘Rat girl summer’ is all about shunning your typical summer cliches and unleashing your wild energy instead. The trend motivates you to try out all the spontaneous activities you always wanted to do but were too afraid or bogged down by the hullabaloo of every day.

Want to hit a bar by yourself at 3 am? Or go skinny dipping without feeling bothered or ashamed of your body? ‘Rat girl summer’ gives you a heads-up!

According to Kolada, the concept includes “scurrying around the streets,” “nibbling on our little snacks,” and “generally finding ourselves in places we have no business being in.” The idea is to celebrate life without overthinking. Why? Because YOLO! The trend spread like wildfire on the internet, and people soon began documenting their ‘wild’ rat girl summer stories that have us hooked!

Ready to ditch the mundanity of every day for your ‘rat girl’ escapades? If yes, here’s your complete guide to understanding this viral Tiktok trend.

‘Rat girl summer’: The viral Tiktok trend right now!

In a follow-up video, Lola Kolade shared the four major rules that build the foundation of the concept. Take a look:

You have to go outside

The creator stresses that you GOT TO leave your home. “You cannot scurry in bed, and you cannot scurry on your couch. You need to leave your home,” she stressed. Since the whole point of ‘rat girl summer’ is to have you scurry from place to place and do whatever your heart desires, basking in the monotony of your house won’t help.

However, if venturing outdoors is too much for your social battery, don’t worry! Kolade allows you to indulge in some bed rotting and downtime, but only for two days a week. These two days, which she describes are “allotted for decaying,” can be used to scroll through your social media feed, sleep, binge-watch your favourite shows – basically do all the ‘rotting’. But outside of this, you must venture outside every day, even if you’ve got to push yourself hard.

Eat to your heart’s content

‘The beach is gonna get whatever body I give it’ is the energy we’re channelling in this Tiktok trend! You don’t have to restrict your gluttonous souls to fit into an ‘ ideal summer body’. ‘Rat girl summer’ advocates that you shouldn’t only eat what you want, but truly devour the meal.

Kolade states that we should “nibble on our little snacks” and “eat nourishing meals” so that we’ve all the energy to “cause mischief”. It’s high time you ditch the guilt that comes with fueling your body with the delicacies you’ve truly longed for! Want to eat that whole double-cheese pizza by yourself? Or grab that extra dessert after your dinner? Go ahead!

Kill the cringe

Stop feeling shame/ embarrassment or having self-doubt while doing the things you always dreamed of doing but were too scared to follow through. “The part of you that feels embarrassed when you want to do certain things? Kill it immediately,” the creator stressed. This summer, we’re all about embracing the cringe! Act like brave little rats, who don’t care whether someone’s judging them while they run around on their escapades.

No space for overthinking

The last core belief of ‘rat girl summer’ is to keep stress and anxiety at bay. Creatures like rats purely abide by their intuition and instinct and make their choice without overanalysing, so what’s stopping you from following their lead? Kolade asks, “If rats don’t think twice before stealing a slice of pizza and escaping across the subway platform, why should rat girls?” Leaving your overthinking patterns behind to follow your gut can be life-changing!

Conclusion

The idea appeals to the youth because it’s all about taking control of your self-worth and purpose rather than following the whims and fancies of society. ‘Rat girl summer’ is a wonderful way to dig out your passions and work towards what you want rather than what you’re subjected to. Rejecting the beauty standards associated with summer is quite liberating. All you need to focus on is being free and spontaneous.

Women are always taught to cater to others’ feelings and ‘rat girl’ rejects the idea in favour of prioritising yourself. According to the concept, you should have the bravery and fearlessness to be unbothered by people’s expectations. Simply declare that you can’t do it anymore!

We’re definitely all in for the ‘rat girl summer’ trend this season!

(Hero and feature image credit: KoolShooters/ Pexels)