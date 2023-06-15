Going on your first date? Try these conversation starters to keep them hooked

If you’ve aced the online dating game and landed your very first date, congratulations! First dates can be great fun and exciting, however, they also come with a lot of jitters and intimidating feelings. From deciding the perfect spot and curating an appealing outfit to even buying a thoughtful present – we present our best version to impress our date. But it can all come crashing down if your meeting is filled with awkward silence and nervous laughter. So how do you gauge someone’s interest on a first date?

If you’re a natural charmer, great! However, many people new to the dating world struggle to find good icebreakers to get the conversation flowing. Whether you’re a dating rookie or someone fresh out of a breakup or divorce, first-date conversation starters can be your saving grace.

We’ve curated a list of the best conversation starters that will not only improve your first date but also increase the chances of snagging a second meeting. Read on!

First date conversation starters you can’t go wrong with

Get to know them in an interesting way

Starting with the basics on the first date isn’t a bad idea! However, don’t bore them by asking about their favourite colour, hobbies or all those elementary questions! Instead, discuss things like how they like to spend their day or what’s their favourite travel destination to unwind, ask them about their passions, dream job or how they spend their weekend.

While you’re at it, don’t make it sound like an interrogation. Engage with their replies using your own anecdotes and insights. Getting an idea about their interests and aspirations will help you decide whether you both are on the same page or not. Here are some good examples to get started with the basics:

I’d love to hear about what your workday is like!

Where did you take those cool photos in your profile?

If you could travel anywhere, right now, where would you go?

I’ve been loving (add a restaurant/shop/etc) —have you ever been there?

What’s your favourite thing about where you live?

Learn about their family and friends

It’s rightly said that ‘you are the average of the five people you spend the most time with’. Getting to know the closest people in your date’s life will get you well-versed with their values and upbringing, and why they are the way they are. Simply begin by asking “Tell me about your family,” “Are you close with your family and siblings?” or “Do you have a favourite childhood memory?” And who knows, you might have shared a lot of commonalities growing up which will only glue your bond.

Additionally, inquire about their friends and whether they have a tight-knit entourage or just some ‘close’ friends that they recently made (which isn’t usually a good sign). Talking about other people also helps ease the pressure on your date, so we suggest you definitely delve into this.

Share your experiences

After understanding your date’s background, share your own experiences and things you’re currently juggling with. Don’t be afraid to bring out your messy, imperfect self rather than basking in your highlights and big accomplishments. People appreciate it when someone can bring out their authentic, vulnerable selves as it helps forge a sense of familiarity and understanding.

Whether you share remarkably similar or diverse backgrounds, talking about your family life, where you’re from or how your childhood panned out helps reveal new insights about one another.

Use their dating profile information to kickstart conversations

If you matched via a dating app, the person’s profile can offer various topics to start a conversation. Scrutinise their details, prompts to find a common topic of interest. Whether it’s their love for travelling, their favourite hangout spot or your shared love for dogs – there’s so much to choose from. Not only will it show the other person that you are genuinely keen on knowing them, but also help you know what’s presently on their mind. Take cues from these examples:

“I see you’re a (their job profile). What do you like best about your job?”

“You said you hated Italian cuisine? I need details.”

“How cool that you love going to concerts. What’s the best one you’ve been to in the last year?”

“Your dog is so cute! We should take our pets to the park sometime.”

“I noticed that you love hiking and other adventure sports. What has been your craziest experience?”

Ask what they’re passionate about

A person’s true personality goes way beyond their job title, so it’s important to learn more about their actual interests and priorities. Posing a question about what your date is passionate about will incite conversations about their hobbies, creative endeavours or a specific fascination.

Whether it’s their love for playing the guitar, learning to cook a new cuisine or their obsession with astrology – this question will open many horizons for you to bond with them. It will also help you understand if your passions and zest for life align in any way or if they’re just laid back.

Genuine compliments always work in your favour

Complimenting your date the right way not only eases the awkward tension but shows them that you’re really paying attention. Go beyond looks and find ways to admire their personality or their vibe. Flirting a little does no harm, but getting downright cheesy with your compliments can be a turn off so don’t go overboard! Notice the little things that you really like about this person over the course of your date.

It could be an accessory or perfume they’re wearing, their energy, sense of humour or simply how they express themselves – noticing the little things goes a long way.

See if your preferences match

Compatibility is the key to a successful relationship! Therefore, it is pertinent for you to know if you resonate with your date. Maybe your idea of an ideal life is to have a secure job and a happy family while theirs is to travel the world and meet new people. Asking questions about their life goals, how they see themselves five years down the line or what values are important to them can be a good way to get a deeper understanding of whether you’re compatible or not.

Discuss dealbreakers

Addressing dealbreakers is important if you’re looking to forge a serious, long-term relationship. While some things are negotiable, others like their preference to have kids, future career plans or even how religious they are will help you attain clarity. Don’t hit them with these questions directly, but you can always subtly raise them in the middle of the conversation.

Know when to leave

If you’ve tried all the conversation starters but the chemistry is only fizzling out, call for that check! It’s particularly important to decide whether you really want to be here. You do not have to forcefully fill the silences but exit the situation respectfully. Here’s what you can say:

“I have a pretty long day tomorrow and need to be up early. Let’s grab the check?”

“I promised my friend I’d call them tonight. Are you ready to get the check?”

“It was great meeting you. I have to get going, let’s get the check”

On the other hand, if you’ve bonded well there’s no harm in testing the waters for a second date. Subtly ask them what their plans for next weekend are or suggest that you’ll be free on Friday. However, if you want to take a more direct approach, slide in the name of a restaurant or bar you want to try and ask them if they can join you. It might sound intimidating, but it is definitely worth a shot. Try using these lines:

“How’s the rest of your workweek looking? Do you have any fun weekend plans?”

“Have you heard of this new restaurant that opened around the corner?”

“I had a great time. Maybe we could take this forward next week?”

So, bookmark these no-fail conversation starters for your first date.

(Hero image credit: cottonbro studio/ Pexels)

(Feature image credit: Katerina Holmes/ Pexels)