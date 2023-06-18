G.E.M. is releasing a full-length Spanish album, Revelación

Chinese songstress G.E.M. is releasing a Spanish album for her next musical venture. Entitled Revelación, the exciting collaboration with Warner Music Asia has just been announced today, and it is to be the first ever full-length collection of Spanish songs released by a Mandopop star.

Ever since her debut in 2008, G.E.M. has been at the forefront of the Chinese music industry, breaking numerous records and rising to the top as one of the most popular artists in the Chinese region. In 2015, she became the only Asian artist to appear on Forbes’ 30 Under 30, and is also the holder of the title of the Chinese artist with the most viewed music video on Youtube.

Well-known in South America for her innovative music, Revelación comes as a hot new take on her revered Mandopop album, Revelation. Despite not being a speaker of the language, G.E.M. has incorporated her expressive songwriting and iconic vocals to create a unique blend of style and Spanish influence. The project is a powerful example of the Chinese songstress’s versatility, highlighting a creative way to form connections with a broader audience.

Through utilising brand-new strategies and marketing expertise, Warner Music intends to promote Revelación in creative ways, propelling G.E.M. to new heights of stardom across the globe.

“I am delighted to release my first Spanish album,” said the Mandopop singer. “It has been an incredible journey working on this project as I do not speak Spanish, but I was determined to fulfil a prophecy that was made to me ten years ago that one day I would sing in the language.”

“After receiving support from South America for my Chinese album Revelation, I taught myself Spanish and wrote the entire album by myself,” she added. “Revelación is a precious revelation I received from God, and I am excited to partner with Warner Music to share my new songs with people around the world.”

G.E.M.’s latest album Revelación will be available online on most platforms from July 10th, 2023. Until then, bask in the excitement, and stay tuned for more updates on the artist’s music.

(Images: Chen Wen/China News Service via Getty Images)