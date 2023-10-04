What’s ‘Girlfriend Effect’? The viral trend where women are proudly flaunting their beaus

Having a girlfriend is bliss, isn’t it? Well, a viral TikTok trend establishes so! The ‘Girlfriend Effect’ is the latest TikTok trend that’s taking the internet by storm, and it’s all about how men turn oh-so-stylish and gorgeous after they start dating. Women are flaunting their boyfriends’ glow-ups by sharing before and after photos of them coming into a relationship, and trust us, the change is real! While this relationship trend won’t make you any Tom Cruise, but with your girlfriends being your personal stylists, expect to undergo an amazing transformation. If having a girlfriend comes with so many perks, what’s stopping all you single men from jumping on the bandwagon?

The trend has garnered over 58 million likes on TikTok, with many women showing off how exceptionally they’ve groomed their partners. From sprucing up their erstwhile dull outfits, levelling up their skincare routine, transforming their hairstyle and whatnot – girlfriends are leaving no stones unturned in fixing the guys’ fashion faux pas. Familiarise yourself with this interesting TikTok trend with our handy guide on the ‘Girlfriend Effect’.

Everything to know about the ‘Girlfriend Effect’ TikTok trend

In a world dominated by social media, intriguing trends and fads are born every day. While ‘Girlfriend Effect’ might be piquing your curiosity now, did you know that there was a prior meme known as ‘Boyfriend Air’? This trend suggests that spending prolonged periods with your boyfriend can make you more conscious of the perceived flaws in your appearance.

The ‘Girlfriend Effect’ stands in stark contrast to this. It suggests that spending more time with your girlfriend is in direct proportion to becoming more fashionable and stylish! Let’s take you through some first-hand accounts of ‘girlfriends’ who take credit for their beau’s transformation.

Here’s how it all started!

The effect gained traction after TikTok user @lashehole1 explained how a man gets a glow-up after they start dating a woman. “I feel like women come in and just expand on their man’s beauty, you know? Because we have eyes. We know what would look good,” she stated.

Further mentioning how she groomed her boyfriend by suggesting a better haircut, the user added, “And that’s why girlfriend air is superior to boyfriend air, and we need to talk more about it.”

Another user who shot this trend to fame is Gabe Escobar. The 21-year-old content creator shared a series of photos depicting his style transformation ever since he started dating a year ago. According to NBC News, Gabe mentioned in an interview that prior to his relationship, he had no clue about what to wear.

But now that he’s in his first serious relationship, the guy has someone to help him improve his fashion game. His girlfriend made him a Pinterest board of outfit ideas and sent a list of fashion staples he could make use of for his college abroad. From wearing the good old, cropped jerseys and trousers, Gabe now flaunts loose button-ups. He has also grown out his hair, adding to his overall appeal.

Funny how the Wife/Girlfriend effect is men glowing up and looking happier and better, and Husband/Boyfriend effect is women looking more stressed and less put together. Mhhhmmm — Milly (@Millyywayy) September 28, 2023

Nigerian babes no get “the girlfriend effect” 😭 pic.twitter.com/QX1LjOuPgO — trent (@ham33d_0) September 24, 2023

My style in the past vs now 💀 the girlfriend effect is real pic.twitter.com/eA5XnJZDLr — shamson (@shamsonTV) September 30, 2023

But, is this trend all positive?

The ‘Girlfriend Effect’ has faced its own share of criticism, with many arguing that the trend is ‘depersonalising men’s wardrobe’. TikTok users are arguing that men’s own personal style is being suppressed in favour of ‘Instagrammable’ looks. All of this is drifting men away from what makes them…them.

Pointing out the trend’s downside, one user named @velveteenrabbit, mentioned that women are risking “overhauling their boyfriends and completely redesigning them”. They added, “If this woman is helping him find a more tasteful way of executing his personal style, that’s one thing. But a lot of women are not doing that.” According to them, some women are simply dictating to their boyfriends what to wear. They’re devoiding them of any personal style they might have accumulated over the years.

all of the “girlfriend effect” style transformation tiktoks are literally just making your boyfriend look like a zara mannequin — rome sequel (@same2_same2) September 28, 2023

I truly don’t understand the TikTok/Insta trend about “girlfriend effect” on their boyfriends’ wardrobe. Girl, it’s called “Mom effect”. A true and healthy relationship doesn’t force you to change your whole wardrobe it’s a toxic trait 🤡🤡🤡 Book a therapy — Aaliyah (@Aliya24K) September 28, 2023

Conclusion

It seems like TikTok girlfriends have taken it upon themselves to transform their partners for good, whether they seem to like it or not. While it’s a delight for some fashion duds in a relationship, for others, it might be a forced effort to please their girlfriends. If you’re single and not on board yet, the ‘Girlfriend Effect’ is definitely one more thing to look forward to in your next relationship!

What’s your take on the ‘Girlfriend Effect’?

(Hero image credit: panajiotis/ Pixabay)

(Feature image credit: Dejan Krstevski/ Pexels)