The ABCs of gender-neutral pronouns: Here’s how to use the non-binary terms correctly

Back in school when we learned about pronouns, we were taught about the usage of words like she/her/hers, he/him/his, and the plural they/their. However, over the last few years, people have become more aware of identities and these traditional pronouns no longer align with the gender binary. The use of gender-neutral pronouns has become more common now, and it is always a good idea to be updated with the right usage of these terms to address someone. So, as we gear up to celebrate Pride Month, it is advisable that you update your vocabulary with new words.

While using gendered pronouns is absolutely okay, most of the time people feel that the pronouns “he” and “she” can come with a certain set of expectations. These terms define how someone should express their identity and relate to the world. This could be limiting for people as gender normativity can get in the way of self-expression. Of course, if you are new to using gender-neutral pronouns correctly, the ABC of it can be overwhelming. That’s where we come to your rescue. Here’s a comprehensive list of gender-neutral pronouns and a guide on how to use them correctly.

What are gender-neutral pronouns

To put in simple words, gender-neutral pronouns are used to refer to individuals who may identify outside the traditional binary concept of male or female. The invention of these terms happened with an intention to be more inclusive and respectful of people who identify as non-binary, genderqueer, genderfluid, or any other gender identity that does not align with the binary pronouns like “he” or “she.”

Most common gender-neutral pronouns and how to use them

When using gender-neutral pronouns, it’s essential to respect an individual’s pronoun preference and use them consistently.

They/Them/Theirs

“Surveys of non-binary or self-identified non-binary or trans individuals tend to indicate that ‘they’ is the most common non-binary pronoun,” noted Dennis Baron, author of What’s Your Pronoun? Beyond He and She. It can be used in both singular and plural contexts.

For example: “Sam said they are going to the park.”

Use THIS instead of he/she

If you want to refer to someone as he/she but that person identifies themselves as non-binary, then you can use terms like “Zie, Sie, Ey, Ve, Tey, E”

For example: “Zie is handing the book to me in the library”

Use THIS instead of him/her

One can use pronouns including “Zim, Sie, Em, Ver, Ter, Em” to address someone instead of using him or her.

For example: “Ver photo is so beautiful.”

Use THIS instead of his/her

Terms like “Zir, Hir, Eir, Vis, Tem, Eir” can be used as alternative gender-neutral pronouns for his/her.

For example: “Hir name is Charles.”

Use THIS instead of himself/herself

One can use terms like “Zieself, Hirself, Eirself, Verself, Terself, Emself” instead of using himself/herself.

For example: “They introduced Zieself as non-binary.”

Things to keep in mind while using gender-neutral pronouns

If you are unsure about someone’s preferred pronouns, it’s best to politely ask or use their name until you are informed. Also, when you are using non-gendered terms, you must make sure that the verb matches the pronoun. You should also keep in mind that adjusting to the use of gender-neutral pronouns may take time and effort so if you make a mistake, apologise and make an effort to use the correct pronouns moving forward.

Hero Image: Courtesy Amahce/Shutterstock; Feature Image: Courtesy Editable line icons/Shutterstock