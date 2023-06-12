Henderson Land’s “Realising Your Imagination” envisions the future of Hong Kong

Design fanatics, you’ll will not want to miss this one. The Hong Kong property developer Henderson Land Group has finally released the results of the “Realising Your Imagination” creative competition, hosted last December to inspire the creation of multimedia artworks that tap into the imaginative essence of Henderson’s city-wide landmarks.

During the awards ceremony, which occurred on May 31st, 17 professionals in the art, design, architectural and academic fields received awards for their hard work. A champion, first runner-up and second runner-up were chosen from the Open and Student Groups, alongside three Judges’ awards and eight outstanding work awards. 9 judges granted cash prizes and art-related Europe trips to the awardees, as well as a souvenir NFT token.

Beginning from the 3rd until the 13th of June, a free exhibition that showcases the winning works will be available to the public. Taking place at H Queen’s, Hong Kong’s renowned vertical art space, Henderson Land’s exhibition will allow visitors the exciting opportunity of viewing art and collecting NFT souvenirs at the same time.

By showcasing newfound design ideas and human-centred, sustainable living concepts, the exhibition also aims to inspire creativity through various art-tech activities.

Visitors are able to interact with six of the winning artworks through Augmented Reality, providing a unique way to appreciate the artwork. A 270° immersive experience allows a glimpse of Henderson’s past projects, such as ArtLane and the International Financial Centre complex, alongside the Group’s aspirations for Hong Kong’s future development.

“Our community projects encourage the public to unleash their imagination and nurture talent while contributing to a sustainable future,” said Dr. Martin Lee Ka-shing, Chairman of Henderson Land Group. “We are delighted to see hundreds of contestants imagine their future way of life, and are deeply inspired by their works.”

“The Group will continue to collaborate with professional teams around the world as we remain committed to promoting innovation, sustainability and people-centricity for a better community,” Dr. Lee added.

The Henderson Land Realising Your Imagination Interactive Exhibition

Date: 3 – 14 June 2023

Time: 12pm – 8pm

Venue: 9/F, H Queen’s, 80 Queen’s Road Central, Hong Kong

Free admission with a chance to create an NFT souvenir