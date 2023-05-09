Ultimate Hinge Guide: 10 dos and don’ts for the best online dating experience

Hinge markets itself as an app that’s ‘designed to be deleted’. The dating app enjoys rave reviews from men and women alike, many of whom have cemented fruitful relationships and gone off the app for good. So, what’s keeping you from harnessing the benefits of Hinge? Many may be making major dating mistakes unknowingly, by building a mundane profile picking displeasing photos or sending off-putting messages. So, let’s put a stop to the struggle and learn the ABC of building an impressive dating profile on Hinge.

Hinge has a unique algorithm as opposed to its counterparts like Bumble or Tinder, so your seasoned lines or ways to gauge someone’s attention might not reap impressive results here. Hinge itself provides guidelines and red flags to keep in mind while you’re on the app.

So, if you’re looking to ace your game on Hinge, here’s a list of dos and don’ts to note.

Hinge etiquette 101 for a seamless dating experience – Top 5 things to do

Make the most of Hinge prompts

Hinge makes it easier for you to strike up a conversation with their collection of creative and interesting prompts. The app allows you to choose three prompts from its list of 80+ starters, so leverage these to make a startling first impression. The best profiles really weave a story by not only focusing on the user’s personality but also displaying prompts that display their humour and wit.

Here are some of the best Hinge prompts we recommend:

1. Green flags I look for… Best describes what you’re looking for and what it’s like to date you.

2. I know the best spot in town for…Flaunt your love for your favourite cuisine or music genre, letting your matches know they’re in for a great date.

3. Two truths and a lie…This one is most likely to get you a response by building your match’s curiosity to know the answer.

4. Dating Me Is Like.. Since transparency is the key to smooth dating, this prompt will help your match know what kind of a partner you’d be.

5. Fact About Me That Surprises People…One of the simplest conversation starters, this prompt allows you to share your most interesting quirks or talents that’ll instantly draw attention.

Swipe right on a pool of people

While we’re not suggesting you keep swiping right incessantly, don’t be too fussy with your choices either. Give a chance to people who might not seem your type initially, as less picky swipers are believed to have a higher chance of finding the perfect match. So, whether it’s a superficial element in their photos or a relatively mundane prompt section that doesn’t intrigue you as much, still oblige them with a conversation and see what happens.

Even if these matches don’t result in successful romantic encounters, they’ll definitely make you a seasoned Hinge user. With a lot of experience, you’ll know how to go about interacting with someone you really like.

Be lighthearted

You don’t have to become a meme-lord to attract your match with humour, just don’t try too hard to impress them. Hinge suggests that people having laughing words like ‘lol’ or ‘haha’ in their conversations have a higher chance of exchanging phone numbers and progressing to the next step. Even adding one funny prompt in your dating app bio will make it more appealing, making your matches know they’re in for a good time.

Choose photos that best express your personality

The app allows you to share six photos or videos, creating a visual diary of what it would be like to spend time with you. Choose photos that shed light on your hobbies, work or just spontaneous shots from your travel diaries that instantly make you look irresistible. The app’s interactive format allows users to comment directly on your photos, making them a great conversation starter. Avoid selfies or group photos as the primary image. Make sure your photos aren’t blurry or hazy and your face is clearly visible in the majority of them.

Leverage weekends for prompt responses

People love swiping their way through the weekends, with various research showing that Sundays get the most responses on Hinge. So don’t miss out on your Hinge session on Sundays and be at your witty best. If you’ve hidden your profile throughout the week, Sunday is when you need to activate it and make it visible to get maximum notifications.

5 things you should NEVER do!

Don’t be ignorant about your match’s profile

Stop aimlessly swiping right on everyone you find attractive without reading what’s on their profile. Unlike Tinder, Hinge focuses on building long-term connections, therefore being ignorant is a big red flag. Imagine someone asking you the same things you’ve already mentioned in your bio, making them an instant turn-off.

After scouring through their profile, leave an interesting comment on their photo or prompt – something that’s relevant to the person and goes beyond just their looks. For example, if someone mentions they love action movies, ask a question like “Mission Impossible or James Bond?” Or if they’ve posted a picture from a concert, you can respond with “How cool that you love going to concerts. What’s the best one you’ve been to in the last year?”

Make note that personalisation is key!

Don’t exchange numbers straight away

Giving away or asking for your match’s number right after the first conversation is a big no, making you look desperate. Talk to them for about 3-5 days before exchanging digits. The best time to do that is when you’re planning a date and want the conversation to happen more readily. You can also try asking for the other person’s number in case the conversation on the app starts to fizzle out, you’ve already established the chemistry, or you both are just too inquisitive and chatty. However, as Hinge suggests, ‘establish trust before meeting.’

Stop hinting at your past relationships

Hinge isn’t your saving grace if you’re still hung up on your ex. Even if you’re using Hinge while basking in the memory of your former lover, don’t show it on the app. Nobody wants added emotional baggage, right? Don’t mention your previous relationship in your prompts or the initial conversations with your matches. Keep it for later once you actually get off the app.

Don’t ghost them

Read receipts are activated on Hinge, which means the other party can see if you’ve seen zoned them. Ghosting is definitely a rude way of showing someone you’re not interested, when you can politely tell them that you can’t feel a connection. Be clear about your intentions and don’t mislead anyone with hopes of getting into a relationship, only to leave them hanging.

However, this doesn’t apply to people who are too pushy or creepy. Block as well as report anyone who violates the app’s policy by indulging in harassment, threats, and offensive messages.

Don’t dull your profile with cliches

Please don’t fill your prompts with the most predictable or copy-pasted answers like many repeat offenders out there. Only unique, personal responses will make you stand out from the crowd. It’s not easy, but you can always ask your entourage for a helping hand!

Phrases like “looking for my partner in crime,” “work hard, play hard,” or “good vibes only” are a major turn-off, making it easier for people to swipe left. So please invest in building your profile.

Hope these tips ease your dating experience on Hinge!

(Hero image credit: Mohamed Hassan/ Pixabay)

(Feature image credit: Gerd Altmann/ Pixabay)