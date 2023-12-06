Sip on mulled wine and browse through books with Hjem and Gentle Books this December

Sip on mulled wine and browse through books with Hjem and Gentle Books this holiday season The Nordic cafe and mobile secondhand book store officially announced their collaborative event on Instagram, which begins on December 7 at 6 p.m.

During the event, you can warm up with Hjem’s mulled wine and experience traditional smørrebrød — a Nordic open-faced sandwich with buttered rye bread and various toppings. And of course, you can go through Gentle Books’ secondhand (but great condition!) collection. As per Gentle Books’ standard, 20% of the profits from the partnership will go towards Room to Read, a non-profit dedicated to improving literacy and education.

RSVP for the event before it’s too late. If you missed it, the partnership will last through the month, so you have plenty of time to stop by Hjem x Gentle Books. Head below for more details regarding Hjem and Gentle Books.

Hjem

Hjem — which means ‘home’ in Norwegian — brings the healthy Nordic diet to Hong Kong’s foodies. The cafe was born from co-founder Elin Fu’s yearning for the food she ate during her life in Norway and brought to life together with restaurateur and co-founder Nelson Htoo. The space offers a slow and calm respite from Hong Kong’s fast-paced living where you can dig into traditional Nordic delights.

Try their blueberry-cured salmon on a smørrebrød or as a platter, or bite into their meatballs served with mashed potato, gravy, and lingonberry jam. Every Tuesday–Sunday evenings, you can sip on Nordic cocktails as well as wines and beers during Hygge Hour.

Hjem, G/F, Shop 2, Kam Ho Mansion, 161 Hollywood Road, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong, +852 2362 9193

Gentle Books

Gentle Books regularly partners with cafes around Hong Kong to bring secondhand books into the hands of readers. They strive for a circular book economy, nurturing people’s love for reading and preventing books from needlessly ending up in the landfill. Their full catalogue can be found online, with pickup and donations available wherever they’re doing a pop-up or collaboration.

They offer almost every genre from classics and poetry to graphic novels, and even vintage books when available. This Christmas, they’re doing mystery books to gift a little surprise to you or your loved ones. Stop by their pop-ups and pick up a present for the book lover in your life.

(Images: Hjem / Gentle Books)