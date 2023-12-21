“Botticelli to Van Gogh”: Explore masterpieces from London’s National Gallery at Hong Kong Palace Museum

Organised by the Hong Kong Palace Museum and the National Gallery in London, “Botticelli to Van Gogh: Masterpieces from the National Gallery, London” is the first presentation of the National Gallery’s renowned painting collection in Hong Kong.

The exhibition features 52 masterpieces created by 50 influential artists spanning more than 400 years of Western art history. Prior to coming to Hong Kong in 2023, the works were shown in Shanghai and Seoul. There are six sections in this exhibition: sacred images, mythological stories, everyday scenes, portraits, landscapes, and modern life exhibiting works from Botticelli, Raphael, Titian, Caravaggio, Monet, and Van Gogh, to name a few. In addition to their works, Hong Kong Palace Museum also shows you paintings from the Renaissance, Impressionism, and Post-Impressionism periods.

Highlights

01 Portrait of Charles Willam Lambton (Red Boy)

Sir Thomas Lawrence (1769 – 1830)

Charles is leaning against a rock looking out over the moonlit sea, contemplating the beauty of nature. He died of lung disease in 1831 at the age of thirteen, and the flowers in this painting represents the splendour of his youth, which was short-lived.

02 Madonna and Child

Raphael (1483 – 1520)

Raphael died at the age of 37, leaving behind a vast collection of works. He painted many images of the Madonna and Child using different drawing materials to celebrate the tender bond between a young mother and her child.

03 The Parting of Hero and Leander

Joseph Mallord William Turner (1775 -1851)

Turner is arguably the most popular English Romantic artist of all time. He’s hailed the “painter of light” for his use of brilliant colours in his depictions of landscapes and seascapes.

The Parting of Hero and Leander is based on an ancient Greek myth. Hero, an Aphrodite priestess, lived in a tower on the Hellespont strait, which connects Europe and Asia. She was madly in love with Leander, a young Asian man. She would hold up a lamp every night to guide him as he swam through the water to be with her. However, the lamp blew out one night, and he drowned. Hero would later jump from her tower to join him in death. Turner’s work defied the conventions at the time, which require the main characters to be at or near the centre of the painting. Turner conceals the doomed couple in shadows at the water’s edge as Leander prepares to leave and a winged Cupid holds a lamp and a torch above them on the terrace.

04 Long Grass with Butterflies

Vincent Van Gogh (1853-1890)

Vincent Van Gogh created Long Grass with Butterflies during his time as a psychiatric patient between 1889-90. During his hospitalisation, he painted landscapes of nature in abandoned hospital gardens. In this exhibition, Hong Kong Palace Museum shows his depiction of small patches of overgrown grass with small white butterflies.

“Botticelli to Van Gogh: Masterpieces from the National Gallery, London” Publication

在 Instagram 查看這則貼文 香港故宮文化博物館 Hong Kong Palace Museum（@hongkongpalacemuseum）分享的貼文

Want to have a deeper understanding of this exhibition? The publication for “Botticelli to Van Gogh: Masterpieces from the National Gallery, London” is available now. Produced by the Hong Kong Palace Museum, it introduces 52 masterpieces from the fifteenth to the early twentieth centuries, telling the stories of the paintings and the 50 artists who worked on them. The National Gallery has launched a scientific study on some of the paintings, looking to uncover the secrets behind them. The traditional Chinese version is scheduled to be released in mid-December, priced at HK$158.

Hong Kong Palace Museum

Dates: November 22, 2023 – April 11, 2024

Price: Adult ticket: HK$150

Purchase tickets here