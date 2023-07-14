Struggling to find matches on Tinder, Bumble, and other dating apps? Try these tips

If you’ve landed on this page, it’s time to upgrade your dating app game! Whether you’re trying your luck at long-term partnerships on Bumble or looking for casual rendezvous via Tinder – making a good first impression is where it all starts. An absence of matches and likes can be frustrating, slowly translating into dating app fatigue before you finally give up. While navigating each app’s algorithm can be tricky, many of you may sabotage your chances by negating the basic ‘dating app checklist’. There are many blunders, whether it’s uploading blurry photos, writing an effort-lacking bio or simply not bothering to verify your profile. Thankfully, there’s scope for redemption! What are the golden hacks to get more (and quality) matches on dating apps? Keep reading.

In the dating app world, where people are swiping through hundreds of profiles daily, you’re just as good as your bio and photos. With a little more effort, you can date more and better! We’ve curated a guide about some easy tips and tricks for snagging more matches on Tinder, Bumble, Hinge and other dating apps.

Golden tips and tricks to get more matches on dating apps

Don’t underestimate the power of a good first photo

Let’s face it, your photos get the match, and if you’re struggling to find connections, this is a wake-up call to change them. While all pictures are pertinent in establishing a ‘swipe-right’ worthy personality, having an impressive first photo can be game-changing. So, what’s an ideal first photo?

An ideal first photo should be the one you’re identifiable with! Pictures of you looking directly into the camera and making eye contact work wonders. And while you’re digging this photo, make sure it’s different from one where you’re wearing sunglasses/ hat or any other distracting accessory that takes the attention away from you.

While selfies aren’t the best way to gauge someone’s attention for the first time on dating apps, if you must use one, make sure your angles are well thought out. Another big blunder that’ll surely shoo away all good matches is users having a mirror selfie as the first photo.

Keep candid shots, professional headshots, over-the-top gym photos and car selfies at bay. Lastly, the introductory picture should be less on filters and high on quality!

Use auxiliary photos to show flaunt your personality

While your first photo should be simple and crisp, it’s recommended you play around with the secondary pictures to flaunt your hobbies, social life, and interests. Having said that, it’s important to keep a mixed bag of things and not go overboard on just one of your obsessions. Balance your adventure-junkie photos with a sweet candid from a recent lunch outing or follow up your hardcore gym selfie with a cutesy picture of you snuggling with your pet.

Whatever you decide, make sure every picture brings out a different and interesting aspect of your personality. These photos should entice your potential matches into being a part of your life rather than swiping left.

Another important thing in attracting more matches is updating your profile with recent photos. If your profile has the same old, lousy pictures (which don’t even justify how you look anymore), there’s no chance you’re getting good matches. Adding recent photos gives you another shot at making a good first online impression, so ensure you’re not catfishing anyone or are downright laid-back in your approach.

Commit to writing an interesting bio

Not only do dating app users fail to come up with engaging introductions about themselves, but many of them also need to fill up their bios. This is the biggest red flag that deprives you of the right swipes! While it can be a little daunting to curate a few interesting lines about yourself, that’s all it takes to garner many people’s interests on these platforms. If your personality’s hard to photograph, why not flaunt it with your witty words and see the magic?

Nicely formed bios assure more matches and act as the OG conversation starters to build a connection. Keep things brief While you’re at it. There’s no need to cram everything into your bio, as some things are better left to the imagination.

On dating apps, fuller profiles show up more to other users, increasing the chances of getting the right match. So establishing a good bio and photos solves half the problem.

Harness the features of every dating app

Dating app creators know the users’ everyday plights when getting matches. Therefore, each application has features designed to make your experience easier. Bumble, Tinder, Hinge and almost all dating apps offer users a ‘prompts’ feature that allows them to choose from a pool of interesting questions/statements visible on the profile, thereby acting as conversation starters. Even options like ‘superswipe’, ‘superlike’, ‘badges’ and more help you gauge others’ attention and vice versa. So, what’s stopping you from using these?

Assuage the fear of catfishing with profile verification

Let’s say you’ve built an eye-catching profile with great photos, an interesting bio and whatnot but skipped verifying your identity. Many users might think you’re ‘too good to be true’ and reject you based on their fear of being catfished. With multiple cases of fake identities and scamming being reported on dating apps, people are extra cautious while dealing with unverified users.

Use dating apps actively and update your profile

The dating app algorithm works in your favour if you’re an active user who swipes and interacts with accounts regularly. If you seldom use the app at your convenience, then your profile will be shown to fewer people, decreasing your potential match pool. To lure in matches, be proactive and full-on on the apps.

If you’ve been inactive on the profile, it’s better to delete the app and start again with recent photos and a good bio. Not only does this sit well with the app’s algorithm, but it also ensures that the people who swiped you left earlier witness your new and better version.

Even active dating app users can get better chances at securing matching if they update their profiles every two to three months. If someone swiped you left based on your primary photo earlier, it’s time to shuffle things up and see if your new picture can capture their attention this time. It’s worth a try!

Premium dating app features are worth a shot

If you’re ready to splurge money, dating apps have many paid features that save you time and offer a smoother user experience. Paid subscriptions work best when used for 3-4 months straight, and then you can take a break if you need.

Each app has something new to offer in their premium plans. For example, Tinder Plus offers a ‘rewind’ option to go back to a profile you accidentally swiped left, a ‘passport’ feature to connect with anyone worldwide and even an ‘unlimited likes’ option to tell multiple people you’re interested in them.

On the other hand, Bumble has two paid plans, Bumble Boost and Bumble Premium. They also help you undo accidental left swipes, extend time with your matches, offer unlimited swipes, access travel mode, and rematch with expired users.

If you’re looking to find a worthy partner, why not give it your best shot?

We hope these dating app tips help the right swipes pour in!

