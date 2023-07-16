Jane Birkin, British-French singer, actress and style icon dies at 76

Jane Birkin, English-French singer, actress and fashion icon, has passed away at the age of 76.

The London-born star found fame for her contributions to French music and cinema, leading her to relocate to Paris in the late 1960s.

Catapulting her into international stardom was her personal and artistic relationship with French singer-songwriter Serge Gainsbourg, with whom she recorded the iconic track “Je T’aime… moi non plus”.

The pair recorded the duet in 1968, several months after meeting on the set of the comedy-drama film Slogan, which they both starred in. Controversial for the sexual nature of its lyrics, the song was not only banned on radio in multiple countries but was also condemned by the Vatican. However, the song connected the pair to a broader audience.

After the pair split in 1981, Birkin acted and sang, releasing albums such as Baby Alone in Babylone in 1983 and Amour des Feintes in 1990. By the end of her career, she had starred in 70 films over the course of 60 years. Birkin is also known for being the inspiration and namesake behind luxury fashion house Hermés’ Birkin handbag.

During a chance encounter with the then-CEO of Hermés on an Air France flight, Birkin dropped and spilled the contents of her handbag. This immediately sparked ideas for the design of a “supple and spacious rectangular holdall with a burnished flap and saddle stitching”, as the Hermés website states. The Birkin has since become one of the exclusive handbags worldwide. Some of its variations are priced at tens of thousands of dollars, and have waiting lists spanning several years.

On the topic of Birkin, France’s President Emmanuel Macron described her as a “French icon” and a “complete artist” who “bequeaths us tunes and images that will never leave us.” French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne also said she “transcended generations”.

(Image: Keystone/Getty Images)