Jay Chou just released a new ‘Christmas Star’ track for the holidays

Jay Chou is looking to add to your Christmas memories with a new track celebrating the holidays. Jay Chou fans can commence screaming as the Mandopop legend just released a new song titled Christmas Star, and it is available for streaming now!

Christmas Star, like previous songs, has a catchy, clean, and simple melody with lyrics about reindeer, snowflakes, firewood, chimneys, Christmas trees, and a love story. There is also the hallmark Jay Chou rap verse featured in this festive song.

Christmas Star is full of warmth, which is closely related to Jay’s return to his family. As a husband and father, he often accompanies his children to the beach and teaches them how to play the piano. This track is about how Jay is now living a peaceful life of simplicity, which is what fans have come to love about the talented singer.

As one of the kings of Mandapop, Jay Chou represents an entire era of music. Even after more than 20 years since starting his career, he continues to attract new fans, and the release of this new song has received an overwhelming response. Fans describe the track as a warming song that brings forth images of a a welcoming fireplace that transports you to a cozy cabin in the forest.

Lyrics from Christmas Star can be found below:

馴鹿的響鈴 和雪花的相遇

當作是我對你離開 描繪的旋律

柴火寫了序 暖和童話的過去

Jingling bells on reindeer are met with snowflakes

From which I write a melody at your departure

The fireplace flames have written the prologue, warming up my fairytale-like past

我的愛就像聖誕樹頂的星星 裝飾完到最後才能夠獻上真心

等不及的你沒有佇留的腳印 依偎懷裡的熱情已結冰

My love is like the star atop a Christmas tree, true love can’t be unveiled ’til all decoration is over

Yet you, too impatient to wait, leave no lingering footprints

My passion for a clasp in your bosom has also frozen

我的愛就像聖誕樹頂的星星 冰天雪地的夜裡只為了你證明

你就像頭也不回任性的流星 怎麼體會極光的美麗

My love is like the star atop the Christmas tree

Braving the freezing night merely to wait for your proof of love

Yet you are a willful shooting star that does not even bother to look back

How can you understand the beauty of aurora like this, alas!

Listen to Christmas Star on Jay Chou’s YouTube Channel and let Jay’s lyrics warm up your winter.

Images: jaychou@Instagram