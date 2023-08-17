JID Cements Hong Kong in his Forever Story with his Sold Out Show

Currently on his world tour, JID makes a sold out stop in Hong Kong.

Last night, Gluestick brought out JID to Hong Kong and we got a chance to check out his show. I’ve been a fan of JID for a while now and even got to attend his show in Boston a few years ago; needless to say, I was very excited.





The show started off with local openers: Sanjay and Lushroom. I never heard of these artists before, and I am always trying to listen/find new talent in Hong Kong, so it was nice to see some fresh faces in the scene.



Bringing a more indie/alternative hip-hop inspired feel, it was refreshing to see this trend that seems to be doing well in other parts of the world from Hong Kong talent. Sanjay and Lushroom said this was their first time performing together live, and judging based on their chemistry, no one would’ve guessed.





After Sanjay and Lushroom warmed up the crowd, it was time for JID. One of the few sold out shows of his tour, Music Zone was jittery for his arrival.



Performing hit songs such as, “Off Deez”, “151 Rum”, fans seemed to know every lyric of JID’s hit songs.

Song after song, with his high tempo rapping, it was unbelievable to see how JID was able to keep up after performing what seemed to be two hours of non stop hits. Towards the end of the show, JID opened the crowd up to requests. Telling fans to request for songs from their phones, JID performed 5 additional songs (despite saying he would only do 3) – and one of them was a huge surprise. Performing the hit opening song from the Netflix League of Legend’s Series, Arcane, it was very surprising to hear JID perform the billion streamed song, “Enemy”. This was definitely the highlight for me from the night, shout out the guy in the bandana who requested the song.



At the end of the show, JID said that it was time to sign “a few things”. “A few things” turned to over 15 minutes of signing anything from his own albums, shoes, to whole laptops. Showing what a class act he was, JID was signing anything and everything that his fans were handing him. A friend of mine ended up getting his camera signed and I myself had my hat signed.

Not only did JID put up a great show but throughout the show, he was interacting with fans, signing things, and performing all the fan favourites. Following JID’s journey these last few years has left me a bigger fan as he is able to be consistent and has even improved his stage presence and ability. Check out the rest of the photos we took below (Photo credits: Ryan Putranto)