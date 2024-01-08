Joan Cornella celebrates his birthday with “Nobody Loves You” vinyl figure

AllRightsReserved has just announced another release for 2024 with Spanish cartoonist Joan Cornellà Vázquez.

Continuing their partnership, which saw past releases like the Bootyboop and Humans are a Virus vinyl collectibles, this latest release celebrates Cornella’s birthday. In the artist’s signature dark humour, this figure is titled Nobody Loves You and is a cynical way to look at one’s birthday as we begin to age into our adult lives.

This release coincides with Cornella’s birthday on January 11 and sees an 8.3-inch figure dressed in pink holding a birthday cake with candles. At the front of the cake reads the words “Nobody Loves You” in pink icing letters. This figure has both the ARR name and the artist’s signature at the foot of the character and will be offered up first come, first served, and while stock lasts.

For those interested can head over to DDT Store where it will be available at 11:00 a.m. HKT on January 11 for a price of HK$ 1,800. ARR is on a roll and the year has just started. Just last week we witnessed a release with KAWS in the form of the Calm Night bronze sculpture.