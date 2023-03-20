K11 Musea Introduces Hong Kong’s First Major Exhibition Dedicated to Graffiti and Street Art

Hong Kong’s K11 Musea is celebrating in big way for the city’s Art Month. Running alongside art initiatives like Art Central and Art Basel, K11 Musea’s Art Karnival has kicked off its “City As Studio” street art exhibition.

Set to be the largest graffiti and street art-focused show in China, “City As Studio” celebrates over 100 works of art from seminal figures like Jean-Michel Basquiat, Keith Haring, FUTURA, KAWS, Shepard Fairey, Todd James, Os Gemeos, Kenny Scharf, and Martin Wong, to name a few.

Upon arrival, art goers will enter the main room which splits off into five zones, each telling the history of street art through momentous movements. The spaces features more than 30 artists and focuses on art meccas New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, before moving into local Hong Kong artists, and then finally into the “New Generation.”





















































Fans looking to experience creating their own graffiti tags can do so at a dedicated area with a guide for styles and script. Attendees can also have a virtual go at the art form with the Kingspray Graffiti VR Game. Those in the city can stop by K11 Musea where tickets are on sale for $100 HKD ($12.75 USD) with guided tours in English, Cantonese and Mandarin. Further info can be found below.

City As Studio Exhibition

Venue: 6F Kunsthalle, K11 Art & Cultural Centre, K11 MUSEA

Date: March 20 – May 14

Time: 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM (Last Admission at 7.30PM)

(Images: Ambrose Leung/LSA)